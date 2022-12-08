During the Christmas season, my memory takes me back to my days as a child in that little town of Throckmorton, Texas.
Those come in the forms of the experiences of Christmas mornings, opening presents left by Santa Claus, leaving cookies and milk for Old Saint Nick, family gatherings, what was on the three television stations — which at our house were in black and white — the homes in town impressively decorated for the holidays, more time with friends because school was out and my mom’s outstanding cooking.
Television shows that come to mind were “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, “A Muppet Family Christmas,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Christmas Vacation” starring Chevy Chase, the “Andy Williams Christmas” shows and so many more.
There were only four of us in my immediate family: dad, mom, my brother and, of course, me. My dad’s folks lived just down the street.
Christmastime did require some travel, however, to see my mom’s parents in Paradise, Texas.
The older I got, there was dread in that Paradise trip. It was not a joyous experience because my mom’s dad had suffered a stroke that rendered him bedridden for about six years. That was a traumatic deal for me as a young kid.
What I remember most about Christmas and my dad’s folks was hearing my grandmother yelling at my granddad to wake up because it was time to eat lunch. My granddad could fall asleep in a chair faster that anyone I knew, and the amount of clatter in the house didn’t faze him. I think I got my chair sleeping habits from him.
It was a funny scene because he was always in trouble around mealtime.
I did get to see several of my cousins who lived in nearby places like Wichita Falls and Abilene, and that was always fun.
A highlight was seeing my favorite uncle, my dad’s brother, who lived in California. He was always a jovial sort and made me laugh, so it was a thrill to spend time with him.
Decorating the Christmas tree and hanging lights was an adventure. For years, we bought a real tree.
Do you remember those silver trees that came with the revolving lighted color wheel that sat on the floor? I spent a lot of energy lining up that wheel so it all looked just right through our front living room window. It wasn’t the beautiful green tree we’d been used to but it was OK.
Life isn’t a bowl full of cherries around Christmas time and it’s odd how a tragic incident sticks with you for several years.
One Christmas morning just before we were about to open our presents, the fire whistle that calls the volunteer firemen to duty blew constantly for several minutes. Even in my young mind, I felt it was something serious but I asked myself, “On Christmas Day?”
A couple of days later, I learned that a school friend of mine, Jesse Cortez, and his family had lost their home to a fire. It was just before sunrise and once the early rays of sunshine spread first light over my town, it was obvious there would be no presents and no Christmas dinner for his family on that day. All was lost, but the family escaped unharmed.
Well, enough of that sad stuff. My favorite Christmas present arrived in Santa’s pack when I was about 10. I had asked for my first electric train, and lo and behold, the white-bearded man delivered.
I was so excited about that gift that I didn’t sleep much that night and snuck into the living room several times to check under the tree. Santa hadn’t wrapped that one so I could clearly see it by the light from the floor heater. I was so excited!
To many of you, this year has not been the best, but I hope in some way there is a silver lining in the clouds this Christmas.
“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good day or night” — depending on what time you read that famous story to your kids and grandkids.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.