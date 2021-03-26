This past month I experienced a “first” for me. I signed up and attended a Zoom quilting workshop.
I hesitated a couple of weeks trying to decide if I should or shouldn’t sign up for a workshop titled “Panel Palooza,” which was organized by my quilt guild.
Zoom meetings, which seem to be the norm now, are still not my favorite way to interact with people, but having no other option, it’s something I’m going to just get over.
Having taken many classes at Houston, I’ve learned not to have any expectations when it comes to a class. There were times I was disappointed in a class because it wasn’t about what I expected. Other times, even though it wasn’t what I expected, I enjoyed the class and learned something new because I took it. Having some doubts about a Zoom workshop, I tried to not have any preconceived thoughts of how it would work.
The workshop was five hours long, comprised of two sessions of 2½ hours each. The first session took place on Feb. 9. There were 13 ladies signed up for the workshop. It was taught by Cydni McChesney.
Each participant showed the panel they were going to use for the workshop, and most of us also had selected fabrics we wanted to use in the completion of our project. Participants were encouraged to suggest options for each other’s panels.
Of course, I chose a panel that really didn’t conform to the type of panels the workshop was geared towards, (red flag number one). The reason I chose this particular panel was because I wanted to change it from being only 24 inches in height and 44 inches wide into a top that would be approximately 30 inches wide and could be up to 50 inches long. I hang my panel quilts on a door in my dining area, so the dimensions were pretty restricting.
The next step concluded with Cydni discussing the use of graph paper in the designing of our projects. I soon realized that how I wanted to cut out my panel wasn’t going to conform to graph paper because of the angles of my shapes (red flag number two).
We were not given any deadlines to achieve before our second session the next week. That second session was postponed because of the stormy weather we experienced and was held two weeks later. At that time we had the opportunity to show what we had achieved over the two-week period.
Some ladies were still working on their graph paper for design options, other ladies had cut their panels and were working with them on design walls and other ladies hadn’t yet started working on their project.
Again, those with projects on design walls were given the opportunity to explain their visions for their project. It was clear that my project was not following the typical class panel process. After cutting my panel, I knew I was in for a challenge.
It’s completely improvisational and construction is going to be something I will never want to try again.
Progress on my project has been slow because every strip of fabric I add to my pieces requires some sort of decision.
I’m having to stretch my brain in deciding what color and what shape to use with every seam I sew.
As I work on my project, I’m confident I’m going to love the outcome. I’m determined to complete it and send Cydni a picture of it, and share it on Facebook.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
