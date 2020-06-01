Like so many women out there, after almost three months without access to my hairdresser, I was ready to cry.
A little hair history: I found my first white hairs (yes, white, and yes, plural) at the age of 16. As I got older, the white hairs multiplies faster than bunnies, and it was only a few years later that the greatest concentration of them were on the right side of my face, a la Rogue of X-Men fame.
By the time I was 30, the white outnumbered the brown/red. By (39), as the wiseguys say, “Fahgettaboudit.”
My hairdresser — nay, miracle worker — Donna has been doing my hair for close to two decades now, helping me see in the initial stages that good hair is happy hair, and happy hair makes for a happy girl. In that time, we have become very good friends — yes, she and I, but also she and my hair.
Flash forward to present day, and those of you who have been following my birthday tragedies will understand how big a tragedy this was. I had a hair appointment on my birthday, which got canceled due to stupid COVID. I was already grossly overdue, so the cancellation with no idea when I would get back in really blew (the candles on my non-existent birthday cake, that is).
I just got my hair done, today, two days before this column is due.
Let me try to paint a picture of what poor Donna was faced with when I got to her salon: My normally very red hair had monster white roots. I looked like an endangered species of red-furred skunk.
My ends were breaking and brittle, and I was in desperate need of a trim, making anything I did to attempt to style (read: tame) it completely ineffectual, thereby making me look as if my preferred method of styling was simply to stick my finger in an electrical socket. Imagine, if you will, white-girl afro.
I know, of course, that millions of women have been in the same boat. The two things I did right were 1) not attempting to dye at home, and 2) not attempting to cut my own hair.
Everything I read said to leave the ‘fro be until I could get in to see the professional. Plus, Facebook and Twitter have been chock-full of hair-disaster posts; Instagram even has its own account, “Corona Cuts,” devoted solely to — you guessed it — bad quarantine hair jobs.
As one woman posted on Twitter, “I just gave my husband his first #coronacut ... aaaaaand now I know why people are projecting divorce rates to skyrocket post-pandemic.”
Or this post: “Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror ... I cannot bring myself to look at his skull/my handiwork.” She had given her husband a lopsided bowl cut that rose to the tops of his ears, leaving a large swath of white skin and scalp.
Or this one, that said it all: “Oh nooooo.” His DIY left him with only a small ring of hair around the top of his head, making it look, from the back, anyway, like a bad toupee.
Coronavirus Bangs, aka pandemicbangs, are an actual thing.
It’s not just cuts, either. Hair dye debacles, too, have made the rounds. One woman on the internet, while attempting to dye at home, covered her head with a grocery bag, which transferred its bright green logo right into the back of her head. There are also lots of bleach and peroxide fails — lots of orange hair out there.
There is a reason that “COVID grey” is now a color.
So when I walked into the salon, I knew that no matter how bad my hair may have seemed, I would not have to see Donna cover her face in embarrassment of me. My hair was easily fixable.
When I walked out a couple of hours later, my hair may have been shorter (had to cut those considerable ends to get to the healthy hair, after all), but it looked and felt fabulous.
Donna doesn’t know this, but I did a little happy dance in my car as I left.
Forget diamonds. The hairdressers is a girl’s real best friend.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.