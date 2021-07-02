Those of you who have read this column for the last several years or are acquainted with me personally know that vocal music performance has been a big part of my life ever since I was in first grade at Throckmorton Elementary School.
My parents wanted me to take private lessons of some kind to assure that my future as a singer be as successful as possible, and in Throckmorton, there were only two choices: Piano or ukulele.
When I was in junior high, my mom wanted me to take voice lessons, but that would have been in Graham, an 80-mile round trip, and I just didn’t want to.
Even though I’ve never been very good at the mechanics of reading music, I was blessed with a good ear and decent voice.
As you get older, you learn that you can’t teach people to sing.
All of my family, who are talented singers and musicians agree, you can’t take a person who can’t carry a tune and explain to them how to change it. It may sound a little puffed-up but either you’ve got it or you don’t.
It only works one way and that’s taking a basic but good sounding voice and making it better through training, practice, and mastering the tools to maximize quality.
As I revert to my private-lesson story, my choice for private lessons in elementary school was the worst decision of my life: Ukulele.
Don Ho was not my favorite artist and “Tiny Bubbles” never filled my cup of best-loved tunes.
I’ll never figure out why my teachers chose “Tom Dooley” as the song I would perform as my musical debut but they did.
Have you ever listened to the words of that song? I’m on stage for the first time singing publicly as a second-grader at an elementary assembly and out of my mouth comes words about love gone sour, taking a girl up on a mountaintop because I was mad at her and stabbing her with my knife.
What I thought was true love would be taking me to my death by hanging, according to the lyrics.
That’s worse than some of the awful words we hear in modern music today. It’s rather sickening, isn’t it, and most of these so-called “musical stars” are terrible singers.
Someone lied to them and told them how great they were and paid them to waltz into a recording studio and “make it big.” Ha!
Meanwhile, back to my choice to not take piano lessons was truly a mistake! Throughout my musical career, there have been so many times when I’ve attempted to learn notes in a song. How nice it would have been to pick those out on a piano instead of singing another verse of “Tiny Bubbles.”
Another mystery was the popularity of my rendition of “Tom Dooley.” The girls loved it and would sit at my feet on the playground to be swooned by those terrible words.
Another song that was selected for me by teachers was a rock and roll tune titled “You’re the Reason I Don’t Sleep at Night.”
It was another loser like the songs my brother, who was seven years older than me, listened to while he slicked his hair down in preparation for his next date.
I did, however, like Ricky Nelson. Could he croon, or what?
I’m not sure why I got off on this kick, but I will close with my most embarrassing moment while performing with the “Lost Chords,” an ensemble made up of seven high school girls and me. We all sang and they strummed along on baritone ukuleles.
A morning gig in front of a packed house in the Throckmorton High School Auditorium was my undoing as I forgot the words to my solo. Let’s say “crash and burn” was a kind way to put it.
Time and good musical training has been saving grace for me, and I somehow survived abundant vocal training at some top-notch places.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
