My mother lives several hours from me, so it makes celebrating Mother’s Day with her a little difficult. However, she came in this week for a visit, and I strove to celebrate her every day that I had her.
Why? Because she absolutely deserves it.
My mother did not sign up for me as a child. She has admitted that when she had me, she had visions of a sweet little girl who would wear ribbons in her hair and dresses and have tea parties with her dolls.
What she got was ... so not any of those things.
I lopped off all my hair with a pair of pinking shears when I was 3 or 4. I hated dresses and would often wear shorts underneath in childhood rebellion. And more often than not, my dolls became supervillains who met untimely their demise.
She signed me up for ballet lessons. I refused to go because I was told that I would, in fact, have to wear a tutu. She sighed, but accepted this.
She signed me up for Brownies (I made it through this) and, later, Girl Scouts (I was summarily dismissed from this). She met the latter with quiet acceptance.
A tomboy, I would have loved contact sports had those been an option. So instead of ballet, Mom signed me up for soccer. She never missed a game. She also set me up with piano lessons, which it turned out I had a talent for.
More than any of these, there was no way that she could have prepared for a child who was a little too smart for her own good and who drove her teachers crazy; they frequently called conferences to complain about my boredom in the classroom and distraction of other students.
She had first-hand knowledge of the difficulties surrounding my education, much of which took place at the dinner table (a sacred family time in our house, not that I could appreciate the timing then). I ruined many a family meal.
For instance, at the age of 7, I found out what hotdogs are made of. I informed the family that I would not be partaking of our hotdogs (which yes, she had made that night), and proceeded to let everyone know their contents. And of sausages.
At the age of 8, I produced blueprints (drawn by moi) of a nuclear fallout shelter and demanded that my father build one under our gardening shed. He refused (naturally), so I (very helpfully, I thought) let everyone know what nuclear radiation does to the human body, grossing everyone out and resulting in my banishment from table.
At the same age, I decided I wanted to be a brain surgeon. PBS had a special on that very subject, which happened to coincide with dinner, but my mother set up a TV tray and allowed me to eat my supper while watching it in the living room ... until I (again, helpfully, I thought) gave a play-by-play of just how a skull is cracked open, again grossing everyone out, ruining yet another dinner and resulting in TV grounding and banishment from supper.
There were tons more incidents, most of which we still laugh about. The thing about my mother is, though, that she always encouraged my learning. Witness the brain surgery show-debacle. She didn’t need to (attempt to) let me watch that. She firmly believed in fostering knowledge of pretty much anything I wanted to learn.
There were many, many trips to the library, many educational books gifted to me (which I devoured). And she signed me up for every single field trip available, believing in the importance of hands-on knowledge.
In elementary school, she set up an internship of sorts with the school library, where I learned the Dewey decimal system and shelved books (while also being able to read when I wished). This had the added benefit of giving my teachers a way to retain some of their sanity.
As an impossible teen, she somehow remained patient and kind, steering me through turbulent adolescent waters.Why she didn’t simply drop me on a deserted island populated only by feral wolves is beyond me, but I’m glad she chose instead to keep me around.
In adulthood, she is so much more than my giver-of-life. She is my best friend. And I am in constant awe of all that she put up with by having a daughter like me, handling each situation with grace, dignity, and, most of all, love.
She has earned every one of her Mother’s Days. As far as I’m concerned, she should be celebrated every single day.
I love you, Mom.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.