More than any other time of year, the Christmas season is full of family traditions.
For most folks, one of those traditions is putting up and decorating the Christmas tree.
Of course, not everyone does it the same way.
My wife’s family followed a fairly precise protocol when it came to how their trees were lighted and decorated.
My family — well, not so much. As we got old enough, our dad let us help string the lights (those large colored bulbs that got so hot when they were on for very long). We hung ornaments in a rather slap-dash fashion, though we were taught that the bigger ones went on the bottom branches and the smaller ones were hung higher up.
And when it came the tinsel, we generally made a bit of a mess, despite our parents’ best efforts at coaching us.
If you put our family trees side by side, my wife’s family would no doubt come out on top as far as aesthetics.
Well, fast-forward about 50 years or so, and now my wife and I decorate our own tree each year. Now, as then, my wife’s decorating sense generally wins out.
We like to put up our tree each year, because it brings a sense of tradition, of continuity, and a semblance of tranquility — at least, once it’s done.
It’s getting to that point that can be a pain in the tinsel.
I have to haul the tree, in its well-worn box, in from the garage and connect three bushes to make a 7-foot tree. The tree is pre-lighted, so we just have to connect the sections of lights and plug it into the wall.
So far, so good.
It’s all the other stuff that makes our Christmas tree setup a chore.
We have to move furniture around in the living room before we can put the tree in its usual place in the corner. Part of that means cleaning the window blinds, vacuuming, etc., to make the area presentable.
Then once the tree is in place, I lug in all the big plastic bins of Christmas ornaments and decorations and put them in an appropriate staging area.
And when it comes to decorating the rest of the house, my wife generally doesn’t just put up a little bit of Christmas decor. The fireplace mantel has to be properly adorned. Then there’s the entertainment center in the living room and the long table in our entryway. The dining table gets its own holiday makeover, and the front and back doors are decked out with Christmas wreaths.
Of course, my wife generally makes everything look perfect.
When she hangs ornaments on the tree, she goes for just the right look. I’m surprised I haven’t caught her bringing out a protractor and ruler yet. Meanwhile, I just put the ornaments where she instructs me to place them (although she usually repositions some of them later on).
In the 12 years we’ve lived in our current house, we have put up our big tree almost every year, but we have skipped a few, when we were just too tired to make the effort. Instead, we have a small, potted artificial tree with lights and ornaments, and we put that on the fireplace hearth.
The little tree is OK, but it just doesn’t give us the same Christmas feeling (usually we don’t skip the large tree for more than one year at a time).
This year is another big-tree year, and we’re still not done decorating it — though we set it up on Monday night.
We both work and some days we just don’t have the energy to tackle the job. That’s what weekends are for.
Once it’s all decorated and our emerald green tree skirt is wrapped around the base, we’ll be glad we took the time and effort to make it look great.
My wife and I don’t have children, our siblings have their own families, and our parents have all passed on.
Christmas for us has become about carrying on our own traditions, and making our own memories.
We’ll listen to our favorite carols and Christmas standards, have a cup of hot cider or cocoa, and sit with the cat admiring twinkling lights and shiny baubles on our Christmas tree.
It’s a simple pleasure, really, but it’s the simple things that make this season special — and that’s something we both can agree on.
Have a merry and blessed Christmas season, enjoy old traditions, make new memories and relax into the peace that this special season brings.
No matter what size your tree may be.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald. Contact him at dmiller@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7543.
