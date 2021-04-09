This week is National Library Week.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is an important community resource with a mission to encourage lifelong learning and provide patrons withopportunities to enrich their lives.
Library staff and volunteers maintain a physical place of equitable access to print books, games, and learning kits that is now supplemented with a concentration of online programsserving diverse needs and interests of the local community:
• virtual storytimes for children and parents to enjoy at home;
• online meeting spaces forreaders and writers;
• virtual workshops in craft making for kids, teens, and adults;
• opportunities to learn about the community through video visits.
The Harker Heights Public Library offers innovative ways to participate in literacy building and learning that go beyond internet and Wi-Fi access while at the library and a digital catalog accessible from their home page.
It provides links to academic sites such as tumblebooks.com for reading and math, downloadable activity pages on its Facebook page and occasional take-home activity kits for age- and interest-relevant learning experiences.
The library maintains energized, enthusiastic, and encouraging environments for learning and enrichment, whether face-to-face or virtual, that serve this community well. I appreciate the hard work of each staff member and volunteer that makes the library a valuable and reliable resource.
Celebrate with a visit, either in person or virtually, and thank the library staff and volunteers for their dedication in keeping you connected to what you depend on your library for.
You can even show your appreciation by submitting the name of your favorite library star at http://bit.ly/librarystar.
