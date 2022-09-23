National Night Out in the City of Harker Heights is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. and there’s still time remaining for residents who would like to host a location for a block party.
The time allotted for parties at each location will be about 10-15 minutes.
Crystal Thomas, an officer in the Harker Heights Police Department Community Services Division, told the Herald in an interview last week that the number of routes to be run depends on how many residents sign up as hosts.
Thomas said, “If there are 10 or less party locations then there will be one route. More than 10 will call for two routes and some extra logistical work on how to best utilize our resources of equipment and personnel.”
The deadline to register as a host is Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Call 254-953-5400, extension 5, for more information.
According to Thomas, those who want to host a party are a sort of captain for their neighborhood and should register their block as a party.
“That person who volunteers to host a block party means they’re in charge of hosting and will put everything together for their neighborhood,” said Thomas.
City officials and HHPD come together at these locations and once off-loading is complete this group and other first responders begin interacting with those who have gathered including children and adults.
Thomas said, “We will be in contact with the party host and have eyes on that person so we can thank them.”
Mayor Spencer Smith will read a proclamation to the party host thanking them for participating in National Night Out.
“Depending on the party that features food and games, we will gladly eat their food, play games and then make ourselves available to answer their questions.”
MacAfee said, “Actually it serves two purposes: It brings the neighborhood together and they get to know each other and create a strong bond with their neighbors. The reason we’re there is to build our bond with the community. It gives them a chance to get to know us.”
“From National Night Out we do get Neighborhood Watch Groups,” said Thomas. “They meet each other at these parties and decide what are we going to do in our neighborhood to keep this going?”
Thomas said, “A couple of years ago, we started bringing out the photo frame and it was extremely popular so we will continue to make it a highlight of the event.”
Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) has been involved for several years and provides bags full of items that promote safety.
There have been five residents who have hosted a block party every year, according to Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.