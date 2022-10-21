Nearly 300 individuals — adults and children combined — began last Saturday with a run/walk. The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Mug Run, a 5K with a beer and bratwurst theme. Following that, children participated in a fun run around the parking lot of Harker Heights Community Park.
For those who wished, children participating in the fun run were able to have a mug of frosty root beer.
Big Hoss BBQ in Killeen provided bratwurst on a stick, while Fire Base Brewing Company of Temple and Southern Roots Brewing Company of Waco provided the cold brews.
Many of the race participants opted for the traditional post-race snack of a banana and water, though some partook in the brats and beer.
For those familiar with the race, such as former Army Staff Sgt. Ed Lee, the route this year was a little different than years past.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, explained that the route took participants out of the Harker Heights Community Park and through the adjacent neighborhoods before coming back into the park.
Lee said after the race last weekend that he liked the new route.
“I think it was well-coordinated (and) well-marked — way better than the inaugural race,” Lee said.
Cristo Hernandez, a 17-year-old from Rockdale, was also pleased with the route. Hernandez finished second place overall behind Fort Hood’s Charles Cook.
“Having someone in front helps me push myself,” he said.
Hernandez, being a cross country runner for Rockdale High School, said it is a hobby to travel to different races.
“I always like running, so I like to go to different events,” he said, water and banana in hand.
According to Hernandez, it was an unfortunate mishap that got him into running.
“Actually, funny thing, I broke my arm,” he said. “And the only sport that I could do is running, so that’s what got me into (it).”
Though he did not partake of the beer or bratwurst, Lee said the theme is a fun one that likely helps draw a crowd.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It gets folks that normally wouldn’t come out to an event out to it.”
Top 5 male finishers were:
Charles Cook (Fort Hood) — 16:54
Cristo Hernanadez (Rockdale) — 17:38
Cody Zimmerman (Harker Heights) — 17:42
Gabriel Gonzalez Pinto (Killeen) — 20:02
Peter MacDonough (Fayettevill, Ga.) — 20:06
Top 5 female finishers were:
Angela Cases (Temple) — 21:19
Rita McBain (Killeen) — 22:02
Andrea Reyes (Temple) — 22:32
Aly Flynt (Belton) — 22:55
