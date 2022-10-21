Nearly 300 individuals — adults and children combined — began last Saturday with a run/walk. The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Mug Run, a 5K with a beer and bratwurst theme. Following that, children participated in a fun run around the parking lot of Harker Heights Community Park.

For those who wished, children participating in the fun run were able to have a mug of frosty root beer.

