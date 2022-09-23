There’s always something going on at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, according to some active seniors on hand Wednesday morning for watercolor class and a round or two of “Scrabble.” The list of activities is long and varied and many who come to take advantage of the programs bring a friend or two.
Recreation Center Manager Nichole Broemer was busy Wednesday seeing to all the details that go with coordinating a smooth-running facility. Broemer and her staff are in charge of greeting and assisting all guests to the center as well as making sure classes start and end on time, and making sure the facility is kept clean and welcoming and to answer the multitude of questions about services everyday.
On a recent trip to the center, art enthusiasts could be seen with paints and paper positioned for a watercolor class. Instructor Joe Friddle is a retired teacher and has been guiding painters to try new skills since 2005.
“We have been doing this for quite awhile and people have come and gone, but there are a few who have been with me off and on since I started,” Friddle said.
Norma Gabriel is one of his original “students.” Although she seems quite skilled in watercolor painting herself, Gabriel admitted she still tries new things.
“I like flowers,” Gabriel said. She was working on a pink rose during class Wednesday and held it up for a closer inspection. When asked if she had other paintings, her reply was, “I have a tub full of ‘em.” She laughed as she admitted to leaving the collection to her kids to “worry about.”
Beverly Price was walking with a friend around Carl Levin Park one afternoon when they stopped in to see what was going on at the center. They happened to be there during Friddle’s painting class and thought they might try it. The next week Price began to learn some new skills. Wednesday she completed a beautiful piece with colorful birds and birdhouses.
Gabriel could be considered a “good will ambassador” for the class as she invited two other acquaintances to come see what it was all about.
Carol Jones-Simons and Ilesa Braswell were working on basic shapes, colors and technique with Friddle at the beginner skill table.
“I like to work with first-timers and visitors who may not have much experience,” Friddle said. “You don’t need to bring anything to this class but a desire to paint,”
Friddle takes beginners through the types of supplies to use, brush techniques, how to “wait” on watercolors and guides them on what to purchase to begin their “masterpieces.”
“This class is designed for any skill level and any ability level. We would love to welcome new people to our group,” Friddle said.
In another room, it was quiet and guests were contemplating their next word in a “Scrabble” game. Like the art class, “Scrabble” players have had a home at the center since 2005. Elli Holt is a veteran player and enjoys the 10 o’clock hour at the center, finding high-point words to use. Wednesday she was joined by Kathleen O’Malley, a relative newcomer to senior “Scrabble,” and Rita Guay who is a regular player at the center.
“We used to have several tables going at once,” Hoot said. She attributed the low turnout to busy schedules and the pandemic hiatus.
“There is always room for another player,” she said.
While the center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. it is only open some Saturdays for special events and to provide facilities for the weekly farmers market.
“We are still trying to get back to normal after so many COVID-19 restrictions, it is possible that the center may open regular hours on Saturday if there is a need to do so,” Broemer said.
With all there is to do, especially for seniors 50 and older, there might be a need soon. Some classes are free, some have nominal fees and require registration.
There are several physical activities the center offers:
There is an outdoor recreation program which includes walking or hiking and other outdoor activities that are open to all ages and skill levels.
Also, the gymnasium is open to all ages for other sports (days and hours are subject to change.)
Visitors can learn a skill, like painting — with a Watercolor Art Class. Or, for joiners, there are organized parlor games like:
Broemer is excited to see popularity growing as they add new classes and activities.
