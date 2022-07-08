The Central Texas College (CTC) Continuing Education department is offering additional College for Kids classes during July.
Directed to youngsters 5 years to high school-age, the classes combine fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, computers, arts and crafts, robotics, life skills, languages and more. Several new classes and returning favorites are included in the July schedule.
Some of the new classes in July include:
Junior Chef Academy (age 8 and older): A hands-on culinary experience for kids to learn cooking skills. Students will prepare dishes from around the world as well as healthy snacks, appetizers, entrees and desserts. The class is July 25-28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the cost is $289.
Space Food (age 7 and older): Students will learn preparation methods, food safety and how astronauts store and prepare their meals. In addition to creating their own space-themed edibles, students will prepare a meal similar to an astronaut such as roasted turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans with mushrooms and chocolate brownie. The class is Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $59.
LEGO Mindstorms – Robot Trainer (age 5-8): This introductory class teaches students how to use LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kits for learning the basics of building and programming autonomous robots. The class is Saturdays, July 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $75.
Hooked on Crochet (age 10 and older): Learn the basics of crochet including a starting knot, make and stack a line and how to finish a project. Students can choose to make either a scarf, blanket or bag. The class is Monday/Wednesday, July 11 through August 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $195.
Junior Fire Academy (age 9-12): Members of the Killeen Fire Department (KFD) will teach students to use lifesaving equipment, fire extinguishers and refrigerator vehicles. Students will also be put through the firefighter obstacle course and witness a simulated fire and smoke condition in the KFD training facility. The class is Tuesday, July 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $25.
Design Your Own Logo (age 13 and older): Young entrepreneurs will learn to use art and design to create logos for their own business idea. The class is Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $49.
Some of the returning favorite classes are:
ROBLOX Coders and Entrepreneurs (age 8-14): This class combines game design concepts and coding as students use a visual block coding system while designing an online universe using
ROBLOX. The class is July 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $229.
Babysitter Training (age 10-16): Gain the skills and knowledge necessary to safely and responsibly provide care for infants and children. Course topics include safety, discipline, basic child care and first aid. The class is July 13-14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $65.
Unicorn Magic (age 5-12): Create magical projects such as unicorn ornaments, headbands and more. This is the perfect class for any youngster that loves rainbows, sprinkles, glitter and unicorns. The class is Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $39.
Reach Through Art (age 6-10): This preventative education class uses art to encourage students to be empowered with empathy and strategies on staying safe. The objectives are to empower students with strategies to navigate the vulnerabilities in their lives so they can stay safe and to nurture the development of empathy so they are empowered to help others. The class is July 20-21 from 1-2 p.m. The cost is $29.
Suds Up! Soapmaking (age 5-12): Students will add their own scents to their unique soapy creations such as squishy soap, soap jellies, geode soap and more. The class is Saturday, July 9 from noon to 2:30 p.m. the cost is $35.
Other July classes include Minecraft Modders (age 8-14), LEGO Mindstorms — Space Challenge (age 8 and older), ROBLOX Makers (age 8-14), Basic Aid Training (age 6-10), Fairy Magic (age 5-12) and Sparkle and Shine (age 5-12).
The CTC College for Kids program will run through August. For a complete schedule of College for Kids classes or to register, go to www.ctcd.edu/ce or call 254-526-1586.
