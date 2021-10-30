Cardiac arrest, sometimes-called sudden cardiac arrest, means that a person’s heart has suddenly stopped beating. This cutoff of blood flow to the brain and other organs is an emergency that is deadly, if not treated immediately.
Seven firemen/paramedics and Deputy Chief Cindy Hicks from the Harker Heights Fire Department on Monday took a break from training at the Central Fire Station to introduce the community to a new top-of-the-line device called the LUCAS 3, Version 3.1-Chest Compression System that is the latest and best available on the market, according to trainer Aaron Dunnam.
Lt. Mandy Jimenez said, “We can use this equipment anywhere; in an ambulance, in a bed or on the floor of a home, in a helicopter or outside on the ground. Once we get it connected to a patient, we leave it on during the duration of the call. If the battery goes down on the device, we plug it into an electrical outlet and don’t miss a beat. With this device, we can even continue while the patient is being moved.”
During a cardiac arrest scenario, paramedics using the LUCAS device provide a constant effort of treatment for up to 45 minutes.
“This replaces what we would normally do with our hands pressing on a patient’s chest. This does it for us so we can focus on other probable causes and why this person is in cardiac arrest,” Jordan Clapton said.
“While the compressions continue with the LUCAS 3, we’re able to concentrate on answering questions having to deal with drug-related issues, a heart-related issue or a diabetic crisis. It also does much more efficient compressions that what a person can do. This is an ingenious piece of technology, self-contained and can be operated by two people,” Clapton said.
Dunnam said, “We received this device about two weeks ago and did in-service with everyone on all shifts as quickly as possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“As luck would have it, on Saturday, we received our first CPR call,” Dunnam said. “The chief on duty that day was able to arrive at the scene and begin CPR with the LUCAS and was able to start an airway until everyone else arrived.
“This was a circumstance where HHFD units were out on another call. The chief, with the assistance from an officer from the Harker Heights Police Department (HHPD), was able to initiate CPR with the LUCAS, and manage an airway at the same time which previously we would not have been able to do.”
Hicks said, “We have one unit and hands-on CPR begins until the LUCAS arrives. It’s an all hands on deck operation with fire truck, ambulance and supervisor responding. The supervisor explains to the family what is going on while a small army of firemen and paramedics go to work. Every year, we try to improve our heart survivability and LUCAS is a wonderful addition to our toolbox.”
Hicks said, “Our first-time cardiac arrest patient did make it to the hospital with the help of LUCAS. Without it, the outcome might have been unfortunately different,”
Nathan Elliot said, “When we arrive at a cardiac arrest scene, we’re bringing in the LUCAS, medications and a stretcher while my partner is carrying a cardiac monitor so we can provide any shocks that are needed. ‘CPR is in progress’ on the radio is an immediate call for the LUCAS.”
“With technology changing daily, new equipment is coming available all the time so we’re studying it and getting input from other paramedics who are joining our team who’ve used a device like this in their former locations and cities,” Jiminez said.
“Concerning our community, it doesn’t necessarily make our job easier but we can be more proficient in what we’re doing,” he said.
“This $20,000 device buys time and increases the chances for a patient to survive,” Nathan Elliot said.
He told the Herald that manual CPR compared to cardiac arrest treatment with the LUCAS’ survival rate is 48.8% compared to the manual rate of 32.2%, according to the Society of Critical Care Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.