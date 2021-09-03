Now that the new school year is in full swing, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is settling back into its usual routine. Most of its programs for the month of September will be familiar favorites, but one of those programs is new and tailor-made for youngsters.
Please note that all of the programs listed here are virtual.
Children’s programs:
“The main thing we’re doing is the BenAnna Band,” library director Lisa Youngblood said. “We’re excited about having them available.”
The BenAnna Band music program was tailored for Preschool and lower elementary aged children, and was designed, said Youngblood, “specifically for the Harker Heights library.” Their music videos, which encourage singing along and other participation on the part of the children watching (and parents, too), will drop on the library’s Facebook page every Monday at 2 p.m. throughout the month of September.
There will also be STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) programs dropping on the library’s Facebook page every Monday beginning in September at 12 p.m. and running through November. Part of the Checkers Library TV series, STEAM concepts such as 3-D printing and dinosaurs will be explored.
The library will be handing out creativity kits for the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds. These kits, suitable for children ages four to 10, will include a copy of the book and art supplies, “…that will allow each participant to ‘make their mark’ just like ‘The Dot’s’ main character,” wrote children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller in an email communication. “We are (also) encouraging participants to share photos of their artwork to our Facebook page.”
Reserve kits now as supplies are limited and are on a first-come first-serve basis.
Kits can be picked up as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 7, at noon inside the library, or “Kits may be reserved and picked up at the drive-through window; however, they must be picked up the same day they are reserved,” Rossmiller said.
In addition, the library will be celebrating International Dot Day on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with a reading of “The Dot” and several other stories with themes related to fostering creativity.
The virtual event will be on Facebook Live beginning at 10:15 a.m., and can be viewed by visiting the library’s Facebook page.
Weekly themes throughout the month will be as follows; Celebrate National Piano Month for the week of Sept. 6; Creativity for the week of Sept. 13; Fall for the week of Sept. 20; and Hispanic Heritage for the week of Sept. 27.
The regular weekly program schedule is as follows: Baby Time on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m.; Storytime with Ms. Erica on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.; Science Time with Ms. Heather on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.; Tales, Tunes, and Toddlers with Ms. Lisa on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.; Family Night on Thursdays at 6 p.m.; and special guest readers on Fridays at 10:15 a.m.
Adult Programs:
The library’s Get Crafty program for adults will be held online on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.
Reference librarian Christina Link said that as September is National Library Card Signup Month, said, “We will make and decorate card holders with felt material and other ‘bling.’”
The Fiber Frenzy program will also be held online on Friday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. Link said she is planning to hold a “Knitting 101 session … to prepare for a scarf project that I am planning in October and November.”
Additional:
Finally, the library would like the community to know that Texas A&M University Central Texas is offering online tutoring for elementary aged children in grades 1 through 5. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
While this is not a library program, Youngblood said, “What an exciting service for our community!” Interested parties can contact TAMUCT at littlewarriors@tamuct.edu or register at https://tamuct.libwizard.com/f/Tutoring-Fall-2021.
For questions about any of the programs listed here, contact the library at 254-953-5491 or go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
