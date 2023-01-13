Another new year has begun.
Big whoop.
Pardon me for being a bit less than enthusiastic, but I think we all know how the last three turned out.
In 2020, we had the beginning of the horrific coronavirus pandemic, not to mention perhaps the most contentious presidential election in the nation’s history.
Of course, 2021 was just a few days old when the Jan. 6 riot unfolded at the Capitol — and we’re still dealing with the fallout from that terrible day.
Just a few weeks later, Winter Storm Uri brought our state to its knees, knocking out power and rupturing pipes with snow, ice and 10 straight days of subfreezing temperatures.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus kept hanging around, causing continued mayhem despite our best efforts to knock it out with multiple vaccines.
Last year wasn’t much better. We had another brutal winter storm — though not quite as debilitating, but we more than balanced that off with an unusually hot, dry summer.
All year long, we found ourselves paying more for just about everything, as inflation just kept on banging away like the Energizer Bunny.
Oh, and we had month after month to rehash the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, thanks in large part to those televised congressional hearings.
And then there was all the angst surrounding the November midterms. (Don’t even get me started about election deniers.)
Speaking of angst, we saw plenty of it during the lead-up to the local elections deciding the fate of two marijuana decriminalization ordinances. And it hasn’t stopped after the voters approved them, either. Harker Heights council members repealed that ordinance, citing conflict with state law, and Bell County is planning to sue Killeen over its ordinance.
I’m thinking this mess could go on for a while.
So could our local drought.
I read last week where a meteroologist said the dry weather pattern we’re in should moderate to more a “normal” pattern next month. Unfortunately, “normal” isn’t very wet around here. And we just can’t take many more summers like the one that cooked us last year.
And speaking of cooked, if you think you’re fried by the recent midterm elections, you won’t have to wait long before the 2024 presidential race begins — if it hasn’t already. The White House wannabes are starting to queue up to make their case to the voters, burnishing their bonafides and touting their political street cred.
I’m already tired of it, and we’ve got 22 months to go.
So, to sum up, we’ve got drought, heat, lawsuits, inflation, intense politics and COVID leftovers to deal with in 2023 — and that’s just some of the stuff we know about. There could be plenty of unwelcome surprises, too.
I don’t look forward to another year of not being able to find a parking spot at H-E-B, the two-block-long line at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, or the generally crazy drivers who regularly populate I-14.
But overall, I guess these are relatively minor annoyances — and I should buck up and deal with them, like everyone else.
Realistically, the only way I’m going to make it through the next 12 months is to rely on my wife and my cat.
My wife is my rock, of course. She’s always there to commiserate with me over the B.S. in my day. Besides, I think the annoyances I’ve mentioned get to her as much as they do me — if not more. So we can commiserate together.
The cat is important for three reasons; First, she doesn’t mind if I vent about this stuff (not that she understands a word of it). Second, she purrs a lot. That’s very important in lowering your stress level. Lastly, she’s a cat, which means the stuff that bothers me doesn’t concern her. In other words, not her circus, not her monkeys. And that’s a healthy attitude (or cattitude) I need to adopt.
So bring on 2023. I’m ready for whatever the year has in store.
Or maybe not. A nap doesn’t sound so bad right now.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
