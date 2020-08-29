Last week was Martial Arts Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and for Family Night last Thursday, library director Lisa Youngblood not only became a “Library Ninja” (along with her staff), she encouraged children watching at home to become library Ninjas, as well.
“There is a fabulous book called ‘The Ninja Librarian’ (by Rebecca M. Douglass) … and we came up with the idea,” Youngblood said.
The Family Night program, lately filmed from Youngblood’s home, this time was filmed at the library itself, beginning in Youngblood’s office. She began with the book “Little Bunny Kung Fu” by Regan Johnson. Sung to the tune of “Little Bunny Foo-Foo,” the story sees the bunny practicing his Kung Fu moves on the forest’s bamboo while Panda, Monkey, Tigress and Dragon all tell him that they use and rely on the bamboo and try to convince him that it should be preserved.
Then Youngblood made a call to all Ninjas. “I thought (that) we would use some of the concepts that we might learn in martial arts, or maybe if you were going to be a Ninja — being fast and being quiet. … But there are many other concepts that we might want to think about, like taking our time, perseverance, practice, (and) also respect.”
Youngblood then took her young Ninja viewers on a stealthy tour of the library. “We’re going to try to sneak,” she said. She began with her office, where she showed different costumes, display items, books and even her desk.
From there she went to the circulation desk, where she spoke to clerk Heather Heilman about the importance of being able to multitask.
Youngblood continued the tour, saying, “I’m going to take you into my favorite room in the whole library — it says ‘storage,’ but it’s really the costume closet.”
She showed a number of costumes stored there, as well as a ‘napping’ Scooby-Doo and Pikachu.
She moved from the costume closet to the Technical Services room, where children’s librarian Amanda Hairston popped up to surprise viewers with her own Ninja-stealth and talk about what she was working on.
“We have a workshop this weekend for parents and care providers, so we have been working on getting some things ready for them … Of course, this is where we also have our books come through the droop-through and this is where our contactless drive-through pick-up is,” Hairston said.
She explained to viewers how the pick-up service worked and demonstrated how the staff gets things out to patrons. She stressed the importance of patience and doing things right the first time.
Youngblood also showed the back storage room — where she said they keep puppets, toys, crafting supplies and book donations on big rolling bookshelves — moved through the children’s area and main library, and finally ended back in the rear area of the library where the tour ended.
Youngblood said of the night’s program, “It was a lot of fun and really great for people (to see). I always think it’s really fun to go into the back area and show people what it really looks like.”
The video is available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/228883788442669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.