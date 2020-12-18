NOLANVILLE — Only at the Christmas Market held on Saturday outside Nolanville and sponsored by Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Farr’s Landscape Supply, would there be married vendors who sold beauty products under the name of Pure Romance while managing from 11-15 bee hives full time and producing honey at their home in Ding Dong.
Chris and Amy Hughes and their son, Carson, were three of 40 vendors who turned out Saturday and filled their vendor tents with a variety of food, home decor, lotions, baked goods, Christmas decorations and designer mugs. Even Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were there with a professional photographer in tow to make holiday portraits.
Amy Hughes told the Herald that for the past three years she’s been selling bed, bath, and massage products at various markets and doing in-home parties for ladies.
“I bring the party to them and we have a good time,” she said. “Chris and Parson have been taking care of the bee hive operation for the past four years. We’ve had to shut it down for now and will reopen in March of next year.”
Keeping the children occupied during the market was Kerry Fillip with Keep Nolanville Beautiful assisted by Kelly Ann Blanchard, the director of Keep Nolanville Beautiful. Gavin Atkinson also agreed to help by making the rounds in the Mr. Grinch suit.
Fillip’s team helped the younger crowd create the pinecone covered with peanut butter and rolled in birdseed for a new way to observe the wildlife.
Vendor Katelinn Collier of Killeen spoke to the Herald on behalf of her grandmother, mother, sister, and husband, who are partners in operating Unique Boutique featuring custom T-shirts, decals and tumblers.The entire family jammed their vendor tent.
Josie Bandy, originally from Ohio, moved to the Killeen area in August with her boyfriend, who is now her husband, and started “Josie’s Earrings.
She designs them out of polymer clay, which she said, “It’s much lighter and easier to wear than metal earrings. I often forget that I have them on.” She will graduate in January with a degree in cyber security from the University of Cincinnati.
Staying busy serving up barbeque and the trimmings was the owner of Smoking V’s Barbeque and Catering in Killeen.
Ben Gillian, owner of the Grizzly Nursery and Brandon Farr, owner of Farr’s Landscape and Sod, were pleased with the response from the vendors and the turnout of the crowd.
