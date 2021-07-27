Lesther Josue Orellana, 25, lives in Nolanville.
What brought you to the area?
One of my best friends moved here and I just wanted a change of scenery.
Where are you from originally?
I was born and raised in Guatemala and moved to Georgia in 2008, and moved to Texas in January.
Married? Kids?
Not married and I do not have any kids.
What do you do for a living?
I work as a cashier.
What made you choose this career?
I have always loved customer service environment and I am glad that I am doing it now.
What community work do you do?
I don’t do much at this time. I do donate to Goodwill and help others when I can. I am a part of Alpha Phi Omega community service fraternity which focus on community service.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like Harker Heights because it is a very convenient area where you can find anything around and the people around here are very friendly.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights so far.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Las Palmeras.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at is of course Bath and Body Works. The staff is friendly and the scents there remind me of the times when I used to shop at a Bath and Body Works with my Grandma.
