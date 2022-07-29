NOLANVILLE — The Pit Stop Bar and Grill put on a benefit comedy show Saturday night, and more than 200 people showed up for the event.
The ninth-annual fundraiser, Humor for Heroes, raised donations in excess of $3,000 for American Valor Foundation, which sponsors the Chris Kyle Memorial Scholarship.
Comedians Cleto Rodriguez and Raul Sanchez headlined the program.
“I had a blast (Saturday) night, performing for a great cause,” Rodriguez said. “The audience was awesome.”
According to the group’s website, Humor for Heroes was created to provide a comedic outlet to military members and their significant others as a way to show appreciation and honor for the sacrifices endured in the service of the United States.
Rodriguez — together with Kyle’s sister, Angela Pena, and a host of talented comedians and generous business sponsorships — worked together to create Humor for Heroes.
Sanchez is from San Antonio and began doing stand-up comedy shortly after leaving the U.S. Army.
He served combat tours in Iraq and Afganistan as an airborne infantry soldier.
“Every human being is flawed,” Sanchez said. “Comedians and soldiers are human beings that are forced to face those flaws head on and improve on them.
“That’s what I love about comedians and that’s what I love about veterans; the willingness to face the truth with strength and dignity. And maybe, at the end of the day, someone will get a good chuckle out of the whole mess.”
“Thanks to everyone involved that put this annual show together to help raise money for our military organizations,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone showed a lot of love and I can’t wait to do it again.”
Donations were collected from a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Organizers wish to thank sponsors Silverwings Bar and Saloon, Waggin’ Tails, Leatherneck Confederation MC and the United Club of Waco for their donations.
