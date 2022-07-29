NOLANVILLE — The Pit Stop Bar and Grill put on a benefit comedy show Saturday night, and more than 200 people showed up for the event.

The ninth-annual fundraiser, Humor for Heroes, raised donations in excess of $3,000 for American Valor Foundation, which sponsors the Chris Kyle Memorial Scholarship.

