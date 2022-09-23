NOLANVILLE — Acting in response to the roughly 2,200 residents that have lost power over the past two months, the Nolanville City Council approved a resolution on Sept. 15 to submit a formal complaint to Oncor, the “poles and wires company” responsible for maintaining the power lines in Central Texas.

Council members complained earlier this month about what some members described as a pattern of neglect for Nolanville, citing several outages over the past two months that have left residents without power. In all, the complaint demands that Oncor admit responsibility, reimburse Nolanville for water that was purchased and was forced to be flushed and to provide a history of preventative maintenance and all power outages over the past five years.

