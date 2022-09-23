NOLANVILLE — Acting in response to the roughly 2,200 residents that have lost power over the past two months, the Nolanville City Council approved a resolution on Sept. 15 to submit a formal complaint to Oncor, the “poles and wires company” responsible for maintaining the power lines in Central Texas.
Council members complained earlier this month about what some members described as a pattern of neglect for Nolanville, citing several outages over the past two months that have left residents without power. In all, the complaint demands that Oncor admit responsibility, reimburse Nolanville for water that was purchased and was forced to be flushed and to provide a history of preventative maintenance and all power outages over the past five years.
The motion passed unanimously.
In a move not entirely unexpected, a sales representative from Texas Disposal Systems, the company Nolanville outsources for solid waste removal, asked the City Council to approve a 12% increase in solid waste disposal fees in response to rising operational costs.
“We’re coming to you with our hat in our hands,” Texas Disposal Systems Sales Representative Ja-Mar Prince said. “Our business is filled with fuel, equipment and labor, and we feel it to. Labor is hard to get ahold of, and quality labor is even more difficult to get ahold of.”
Strictly speaking, the rate increase isn’t quite as high as 12% — according to Prince, Nolanville’s contract with Texas Disposal Systems includes a yearly 3.25% increase to user rates to account for typical inflation. However, the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this year that inflation hit a high of 9.1% in June. To compensate, Prince said the company is asking for an additional 8.75% increase to user rates, meaning the average monthly bill would go from $22.19 to $24.07.
Council member David Williams asked if the increase would mean that Texas Disposal Systems will no longer have to delay their trash pickup. Williams said that the company has delayed trash pickup three times over the past month.
According to Prince, the additional funds will go towards hiring additional staff, raising wages to maintain competition and addressing fuel and maintenance costs which remain high in the aftermath of the 2020 outbreak of COVID-19.
“We are still waiting on trucks and equipment from before 2020,” he said.
Prince pointed out that the City Council always has the option to decline the renewal of the contract, though he did ask if Nolanville “can afford not to have” their trash picked up while the city searches for a new provider.
As the topic in waste rate increases was part of a workshop item, the city took no action on Thursday. The city will review the contract, and the City Council can be expected to make a decision by the end of September.
A liquor store, previously reported on and listed on the City Council agenda as a packing store, was approved for a conditional use permit in a vote of three to one.
Additionally, the City Council approved the new tax rate of 44.41 cents per $100 valuation in a unanimous decision. The new rate will bring in more than $300,000 in additional revenue, $172,408 of which will be from new property added to the tax roll in 2022.
Financially, the city of Nolanville has purchased $250,000 worth of treasury bills, also known as T-bills, at a rate of 3.074%. The high rate is a sign that the economy is improving, and bodes well for Nolanville’s finances, officials said Thursday. The previous rate for purchasing treasury bills was less than 1%.
Finally, Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams recognized Dean Huard, a member of the Nolanville Planning & Zoning Commission, for his dedication to the city. Huard said that he has served the city for several years and he is pursuing an internship in city management in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.