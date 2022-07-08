NOLANVILLE — The lights went on for the first time Monday at Nolanville’s new Wonderpass on Main Street where it runs underneath Interstate 14 bridge.
Fittingly, the underside of the bridge was bathed in red, white and blue lights for the Fourth of July holiday.
Officials organized an impromptu gathering for the public at the park on Independence Day. Officials said the Wonderpass creation has been in the works for three years from conception to lighting.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda explained that the project has been on their planning radar since 2018, when Main Street received its most recent facelift.
“In 2018, Main Street went through this beautiful transformation. The plan was to carry the light posts installed on Main Street to the bus stop on the other side of the interstate,” Escajeda said. “When we realized the cost would be similar, we opted to go with a more vibrant approach to allow Nolanville to stand out more.”
City officials revealed the new art light installation that now illuminates the Main Street and Interstate-14 overpass after months of careful installation from local electrician R.K. Bass.
The City of Nolanville partnered with the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation to fund the project, which can be programmed to glow in any combination of colors, according to a news release from Jennifer Shidler, Community Outreach coordinator with the city.
“The lights provide indirect lighting for the pillars of the overpass, as well as lining the ceiling to create a multi-light effect that can be controlled remotely from City Hall,” she said.
During the party on July 4, city officials spoke about the significance of the unusual lighting display.
“We really want to welcome people as they enter into our community,” said Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams. “They’ll stop asking where Nolanville is, and now they’ll say what’s going on in Nolanville.
“Our hope is no matter how many times you pass under the lights, it will be a fun and thrilling experience,” the mayor said.
During the festivities Monday, Jon Austin and his band kept about 100 people entertained as the sun went down in Nolanville.
They played a distinctive version of the “Star Spangled Banner” to the crowd, who cheered as the event was winding down.
A new firefighting vehicle was also on display at Monday’s celebration. Officials showed off the newly purchased brush truck, an acquisition for the city to use for local emergency calls.
“We have three officers on the Nolanville Police Department and one city employee who also volunteer for our rural departments and have experience that would help man a team of city firefighters, as needed,” said Police Chief Michael Hatton said.
“They will all be trained on the use of this new resource.”
