Central Bell County Fire and Rescue welcomed students and families alike Sunday to a “Back-to-School Bash” with giveaways and raffle items. There were snow cones, bicycles, food trucks and a bounce house set up to entertain family members of all ages. Even famous (cartoon) celebrities were on hand to greet the crowd.
CBCFR is a non-municipal fire department located just north of Interstate-14 on Main Street in Nolanville. The department provides emergency services response to the City of Nolanville and the surrounding Central Bell County area in a 20-plus-mile response area.
“We just wanted to give back to the community we serve,” Assistant Fire Chief Robert Whaley-Hadrick said during Sunday’s gathering. “This community has effectively supported our efforts to keep everyone safe and ready in case of an emergency.”
Firefighters and emergency response personnel were available for questions about the job they do and showed off their hardworking trucks and newest equipment to visitors.
Sparta Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cody Foutz came out to support the event as well. His mom, Darlene Foutz, is part of the department’s Auxiliary and laid out school supplies, packing them inside new backpacks to be handed out to three lucky raffle ticket holders.
Other raffle items were on display in the station house during Sunday’s bash. A beautiful, handmade table will go to someone for a $20 ticket purchase.
Tickets for a chance to win a colorful cornhole set are $10 and anyone may purchase a $5 raffle ticket for one of two rugged mountain bikes, donated by King of the Mountains Cycling.
Raffle winners for all of these items will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 4, during the National Night Out event in Killeen. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts. CBCFR has tickets for all of these items.
King of the Mountains Cyclery and L & M Cycle Services are in the business of bicycles. Both business ventures provided refurbished bicycles to several students who needed transportation to school or just an afterschool hobby.
“We want kids to share in the love of bikes and riding and creating more traditional outdoor activities.” Tina Wiist said. She and her husband, John, run King of the Mountains Cyclery and welcome kids of all ages to explore the bike shop. The couple gave away more bikes during the back-to-school event than they sold Sunday.
“We don’t mind,” Tina said. “They may be back soon for a purchase or to help someone else get interested.”
Skye and Marshall, two of the Paw Patrol heroes, were on hand to welcome guests and ask for support for the volunteers at CBCFR. The two characters are part of a larger event called Giganticon, which will be held this weekend at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and handed out tickets to some lucky kids.
The CBCFR is compromised entirely of professional volunteers, according to the organization’s website, “... and we truly believe that professionalism is not based on a paycheck.”
