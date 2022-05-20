NOLANVILLE — The dream of a permanent home for the Nolanville Food Pantry has finally come to reality. Community members and friends of the pantry were on hand Sunday as the new location opened with a blessing from Pastor Patricia Warden, on the grounds of Nolanville First United Methodist Church. The pantry will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month and welcomes those in need to come and see what is available.
“To you be the glory, O God, with Christ and the Holy Spirit, now and forever,” Pastor Patricia said as she welcomed about two dozen through the doors of the new facility, under construction for just over a year.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the pantry, Tony Williams, thanked the numerous individuals and institutions who donated time and effort to this project, seeing it through to completion.
“There are no words that can be spoken to the volunteers, donors and benefactors that can accurately thank those involved for their contributions to this project,” Williams said.
“It was a group effort, directed by God himself, through faith and prayer to bring each person and resource into completing this endeavor.” He said that some volunteered hours of labor, some brought equipment and materials and some were able to keep the project moving forward by networking with each other. There was plumbing, concrete work, electrical, painting and metal construction services, parking lot materials and shelving for the goods on hand.
Norma Butler, director of the food pantry, showed visitors around the new facility which features running water, an HVAC system and a bathroom. Butler told about how, in the beginning, the food pantry was housed in a portion of the FUM Church building. She introduced Mary Faye McDonald, an early volunteer and spokesperson for the original group that started and maintained the operation through difficult times. McDonald, a former director who is 87, remembers those days fondly.
“It was me and Jean Bursley at first, then, before Jean passed, she asked me to take it over,” she said. According to others, McDonald was faithful to continue receiving goods and distributing them to those in need. In an article from The Herald in July 2017, the pantry’s volunteers were in a temporary location on North Main Street in Nolanville. Twenty-five years ago when McDonald started volunteering part-time, only a few dozen families needed help. A life-long Nolanville resident, McDonald became pantry director in 2001 and said it has always been a struggle to keep it stocked.
In 2017, about 200 families a month received assistance from the small pantry, although the number of people served is unknown since a family can have up to seven members. Through perseverance, she and a dedicated troupe of volunteers, helped everyone — no one was ever turned away.
“They come because they’re hungry and their Social Security or paychecks aren’t enough,” McDonald said.
In December 2021, the pantry lost its lease, but food distribution continued for the city from a temporary location in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church on West Avenue I.
At that time, Pastor Warden told the Herald, “We were close to collecting over 8,000 pounds of food by noon last Friday (November 2021). We were hoping to collect or match the 15,000 pounds we collected last year (2020).” She was referring to donations that were underway for Christmas baskets in 2021.
When they began to outgrow the fellowship hall at FUMC, trustees at the church decided to form a 501-C-3 non-profit to assist in the efforts and now is responsible for the building itself.
Despite the struggles, McDonald said in an interview in 2017, one goal keeps her going, “To make sure people have something to eat. This pantry may be small, but it’s big on making a difference.”
While the pantry accepts any food items, it can buy more with cash donations. Donations of any kind may be made by calling Butler at 254-368-2671 or by coming to the location at 300 W, Avenue I in Nolanville.
