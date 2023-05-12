The Nolanville City Council voted to approve expenditures in last year’s fiscal budget to include a capital improvement project for the installation of new signs to be viewed by visitors as they enter the city limits.
Construction has begun on the new signs on Interstate 14 and one at the city limit between Nolanville and Harker Heights.
The project is part of a capital improvement plan approved by city council in last year’s fiscal budget. The estimated time for completion is less than a month,” said Kara Escajeda, Nolanville’s city manager.
“The timing works well as the EDC recently kicked off the Public Arts Plan with sculptures at the underpass and received a $130,000 for the Governor’s Community Achievement Award,” Escajeda said.
The capital improvement plan for the City of Nolanville included future projects and these improvements were included.
According to Escajeda, the Plan includes construction, major maintenance and improvement projects as well as infrastructure upgrades and replacement.
The Capital Improvement Plan is a five- to 10-year plan which is updated annually and approved each year by the city council.
The GCAA cannot be used for the sign itself, but can add to other types of landscape enhancements.
“The signs are estimated to cost $140,000 for both,” Escajeda said. “The Economic Development Corporation funded the sign lettering ($30,000 for both sets). The project is currently consistent with the estimate at the time of budgeting.”
