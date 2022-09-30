NOLANVILLE — Around two dozen vendors and several hundred families spent Saturday afternoon celebrating the Train Whistle Jamboree at City Hall.
Music, provided by Jon and Faith Austin and Michael Carabelli, played across the grounds as Nolanville-area residents made their way through the rows of vendors or waited in line for a mechanical bull.
For children, bounce houses were spread across the grounds, as was a petting zoo equipped with chickens, ducks, rabbits and baby goats. Also available Saturday were horse and donkey rides, as was axe throwing.
Anna Mathis, who attended the event with her daughter and mother, said she was looking for “some family fun.”
Helping residents beat the heat was the Nolanville Lions Club, who provided snow cones. Other residents enjoyed barbecue, pizza and more food options.
Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler said the event Saturday drew about 1,000 attendees from around the area.
“I can’t say enough about our staff who pour their heart into this event every year,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Ramsdell, who attended the event, said he most looks forward to “seeing everyone come together.”
Among the vendors attending Saturday was The Look on Main Salon & Spa, a new beauty salon that will offer massages, facials, waxing and hair treatment. The business is expected to open in the next few months, and is located in the business incubator at the old City Hall, 204 Main St.
In total, the jamboree was made possible by 18 sponsorships, the largest of which was Great Escape Central Texas: Killeen, which is located at 4400 E. Central Texas Expressway.
