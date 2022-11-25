In past years, my November column was always about the Houston International Quilt Festival. The last one I attended was in 2019.
There was no Festival held in 2020, and they did have one in 2021, but I did not attend. Up until this time, I had only missed attending the festival two times since 1986. I am quite proud of this achievement.
In 2021 I chose not to attend because I was not excited about being around hundreds of people.
In past years I would write about the classes I took, the fabric I found, all the new gadgets and the demonstrations I attended and learned new tricks and techniques.
This year I did not attend. I have to admit it was disappointing not to go. But then the last two years have been nothing but disappointments for many people.
My worry now is how am I going to find out what’s new in the wonderful world of quilting by not going to Houston?
This fabulous festival where everything was gathered in one place for me to experience for four days. After thinking about it for some time, I came up with a few ideas regarding this dilemma.
Attending quilt shows in my area is one solution. There aren’t many to go to, but when they are held, I need to make an effort to go to them.
Attending my quilt guild meetings is another way to find out what might be new. When my quilt guild hosts an out-of-town quilter/teacher/lecturer, I need to be there.
But the biggest resource is my computer. I hesitate to purchase fabric online because you can’t tell the true color or scale by a picture. I have to admit, the last thing I need to be buying is more fabric. The exception is backing fabric for the very few quilts I make for myself.
I have been contemplating joining a block of the month. Although they are pricey, my main concern stopping me is that I’m not sure I can make a block a month and keep up with the monthly mailings. I’d like to try, though.
There are all kinds of classes you can take on line. I have taken several. What’s nice about them is that once you purchase a class, it’s yours and you can go back to it any time to refresh your memory.
I have one I paid quite a bit for, and when I finally get a chance to quilt my Quiltworx top, I’ll have a resource to help me.
There are online subscriptions to things like The Quilt Show that cover a large variety of all things quilt related. I’m told that blogs are great to listen to and have much to offer quilters.
I have to admit I don’t know where or how to find them. Might have to look into them.
The largest resource on my computer is YouTube. I can find just about anything in the world there. And it’s free. I can’t even describe the hours I have spent on YouTube.
I found step-by-step instructions on how to piece my Quiltworx top, instead of reading the instructions and trying to make sense of what I’m supposed to do.
When I purchased my new sewing machine, I found lessons on how to use it. I could go on and on about this resource. But I realize, in my book, there’s no substitute for the Houston International Quilt Festival.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.