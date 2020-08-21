Are you married? Kids?
Yes I am married and I have nine children. Ischlena 18, Mariyah 17, Markysha 16, DeSha 14, Khaniyah 14, Mark Jr, Markell 9, Preston 6, and Mason 2. Four of my children are by marriage.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from San Diego, Calif.
What brought you to this area?
My grandmother was sick with breast cancer.
Do you have any siblings?
On my mom’s side I have three siblings and I am the oldest.
Tell me about your family.
My mom lives in California and my dad lives in Texas.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like how everything is within five minutes of my house; schools, the park, restaurants and so much more.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I have an issue with the minimal sidewalks here in the city.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
What store is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Children’s Place for my younger kids.
What community work do you do?
I donate items to Goodwill. I help out at my kids’ schools when I can. I also volunteer at my church. I have helped out when we do the back-to-school backpack drives.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was one of my school books. While I am in school most of my books are all related to nursing.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Fatal Attraction” on Netflix.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing fun activities for kids, like a trampoline park and/or a water park and most definitely sidewalks.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as head nurse at some hospital, maybe living in a different country.
