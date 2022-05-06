Hallelujah! Our son, Jonathan Foster Massey, is graduating tomorrow, May 7, from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in General Studies.
There are many things your kids do that bring you pride as a parent. We jumped on the pride wagon many years ago as Jonathan, now 40, and Callie, now 36, were on the road to becoming great vocalists.
They began walking down that path as early as high school with both of them being selected to the TMEA All-State Choir three years in a row.
All singers have their bad days and I must mention about Jonathan’s performance at a KISD Volunteer luncheon when he forgot the words to his song and whistled the tune until the end of the selection. What creativity!
After all these years, we still laugh about it.
Both of our kids aren’t just good singers, they excel in vocal music performance. Jonathan sang his way through Killeen High School. Callie made great strides in the choral department at Harker Heights High School.
As time drew near to make college decisions, we learned that only a few universities offer significant scholarships to those who want to sing professionally for the rest of their lives.
Jonathan’s journey began at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. That was short-lived as he decided to accept an invitation to sing at Abilene Christian University (ACU), which was just across town. His next opportunity was an invitation to major in vocal music performance at North Texas State University, where he landed a spot in the prestigious NTSU Acapella Chorus.
As time went by, Jonathan’s interest in singing as a career began to falter and even getting a college degree was not that appealing. Callie did, however, complete a music teaching degree at ACU. She is now a high school choir director in the Arlington ISD.
Jonathan took a path that launched him into self-taught computer work. His experience has opened up many doors from being a computer aide in Killeen ISD schools to Belton ISD as a tech in their computer department then back to KISD as a computer tech.
He was the Apple computer expert in all of those jobs. While he was working at Belton ISD, they paid for him to become Apple certified, which opened up his world.
There’s a pattern here that follows in the tracks of his old man. The fact that he worked first and then began to finish his degree is why I’m so proud of him.
I never should have shown him a copy of my transcript from those early college days. How totally embarrassing, which gave Jonathan good reason to say that if my dad got his college degree this way, so can I.
It’s amazing what marriage and having your first child does to motivate you to get your stuff together. I proudly graduated at the age of 33. Jonathan will be 40 on his graduation day.
All that matters is that we did it!
Jonathan was slightly over 1 year old when I went back to finish my degree. My wife, Dianne had given me 10 years to finish my education. I took 15.
Jonathan has been working for several years and during that time married Amanda. They blessed us with a grandson named Nathan who is now 3 years old.
What a great time to earn a college degree, right? Now, Jonathan can hang his diploma among all those pictures of Nathan.
Be proud as a college graduate no matter how old you are or what life has handed you along the way!
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
