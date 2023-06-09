Our house has a cruel sense of humor.
Whenever my wife and I have plans to spend our income tax return on something nice — or something to spruce up the place — our house decides to find other ways to fritter it away.
The latest episode took place a few weeks ago, when my wife and I were watching a movie on a Sunday afternoon.
Suddenly, the cat looked out toward the hallway. My wife was also looking out that direction.
“Did you hear that?” she asked me. “What was that noise?”
I hadn’t heard anything.
An hour later, the cat got startled again and looked toward the door.
I walked into the guest bathroom across the hall and was shocked to find the bathtub half-full of grayish water, with a bunch of sediment swirling in it.
My wife checked the master bath. Same situation, though not quite as bad.
Obviously, we had a serious plumbing problem.
Well, of course we did. It was a Sunday — and nothing ever breaks in our house during normal business hours.
No, this would require a 24-hour plumber to come out and charge us weekend rates! Ultimately, things only break on weekends or holidays.
We found a company out of Belton that could send someone out, and soon we had a guy checking out our messy tubs.
Yes, it was a clog in our line. And after several minutes of trying to locate our clean-out drains (News Flash! Our house was built without them!), the plumber had to travel back to Belton, come back with a big pressure pump and hydroflush our line — from a pipe sticking out of our roof.
When it was all said and done, we had a bill for about $1,000.
But wait, that’s not all. He still had to come out and install the clean-out drains for water and sewer, which would attach to lines about five feet from the house.
The bill for that was about $2,500, with half due in advance.
Did I mention our entire tax rebate was about $2,100? Well, kiss that puppy goodbye.
Two days later, my wife and I returned home to find two brand-new, bright white clean-out drains sticking up out of what had been our fairly green lawn.
It was now a muddy, tire-tracked mess, with gouged-out chunks and dirty tread marks trailing down our front walk.
To say we were unhappy would be a gross understatement.
So the next day, the guy comes back after I left a rather terse email on his company’s website about the mess their crew left in our yard.
After cleaning up the mess somewhat with a rake and a broom, Mr. Plummer proceeds to tell me that a camera they inserted into the line found roots getting into our sewer line near our driveway — and a fix would cost a cool $7,800.
He also said they found problems with the line under our house — which would require them to tunnel underneath to replace the line.
He didn’t say how much that plumbing job would cost, but he did say it would be major.
Oddly, he didn’t have any pictures to illustrate these impending plumbing disasters. He did offer to come back with the camera to show me what they found. I told him I’d get back to him.
When I told my wife, she was more than a bit skeptical.
“What tree roots?” she asked. “We have no trees in our front yard — and we’re not going to spend all our money fixing this house up for next owners.”
She had a point. We’re both in our 60s, and even if we do have further problems with the sewer line, now that we have clean-out drains, it won’t cost that much to have it cleaned out.
We can pay for a whole lot of line cleanings for less than it would cost to replace that much pipe.
So every day now, we back out of the garage and gaze at the new clean-out drains, sticking up like two blazing-white buck teeth, surrounded by the dirty mess that was our lawn.
We were going to get a new front door this year. We also considered having the house painted — even talked about new colors for the trim.
Instead we have to figure out how to make our lawn look normal again, even if that means laying down some sod.
Ah, well. Maybe we’ll get the house painted next year. Perhaps we’ll even buy a classy new front door, possibly even put in some new windows.
But who am I kidding?
I’m sure our buzz-killing house will have other ideas.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Heald.
