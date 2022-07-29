It’s been well over a year since our nextdoor neighbors moved in — and my wife and I have yet to meet them.
We’ve seen them a few times from a distance, but we still don’t know their names, where they’re from, or anything else about them.
True, we haven’t exactly been rolling out the Welcome Wagon. We haven’t gone over and knocked and introduced ourselves, so we’re partly at fault. We figured we’d eventually be outside at the same time, and we could chat a bit then, as was the case with previous neighbors.
But in the 15 months since they’ve moved in, we’ve never had the chance for a chat.
From our observation, these folks don’t seem to get out much. We’ve seen drivers come by to deliver meals and groceries, and their car often remains in the same spot for days on end.
They must be OK, because we see their garbage can set out by the curb on trash days, and it’s rolled back the next morning.
Whatever they do for a living, we figure it must be done from home —and that’s OK. It’s their business. All neighbors are different, and these folks just have their own style of living.
Since we moved into our house about 13 years ago, our neighbors’ house has had a variety of folks living there.
When we first moved in, an elderly widow lived in the house. We saw her occasionally when she went down to the mailbox or when her friends picked her up for church on Sunday mornings.
After she passed away, an elderly couple — both in their late 70s — bought the house and moved in. The husband was a friendly, chatty fellow who was comfortable talking about just about anything.
Sadly, he had to have his wife hospitalized for long-term care, and he sold the house shortly afterward.
Not long after the house went on the market, it was purchased by a young couple who bought it sight unseen. The husband was a veterinarian in Copperas Cove and his wife was a dental hygenist. They both worked during the week, but they went out walking in the evening, and he sometimes washed their cars in the driveway. We hated to seem them leave when the husband got a new job at a veterinary clinic in the Dallas area.
A few months later, a young man and his fiancee bought the house, shortly before he got out of the Army. He was a guy who always had a bunch of projects going — and he never seemed to finish any of them. He had a Jeep torn apart in his garage, his first car parked across the street (in largely undriveable condition), a fishing boat in the driveway and various and sundry car parts and tools scattered about. He was about the friendliest guy you could ever want to meet, but he sure made a mess out of his property. He also had a bunch of dogs, and man, were they a noisy lot.
Anyway, the couple got married and soon moved back to his hometown in the Midwest, where he had another job waiting.
No more than six weeks after they moved out, our latest neighbors moved in — or at least the husband did. We saw him a few times but never really met. It wasn’t until several weeks later that his wife joined him in their new home. I’m guessing she’s been there about a year now, and I’ve seen her just once.
Of course, some of our neighbors’ perceived inactivity could be on us. My wife and I both work long days during the week and sometimes on Saturdays as well. And we don’t spend much time puttering in the yard. So we may be missing our chance to see them and say “hi.”
We’ve talked about just going over and knocking on the door. But if they work from home, we might be bothering them when they’re busy — or asleep.
Also, they seem to be comfortable with their current lifestyle, so why should we go push them out of their comfort zone?
My wife and I are basically introverts ourselves, so we might not be so thrilled to have people drop by unannounced, either.
We should count our blessings, actually.
Our neighbors don’t play loud music and they don’t throw raucous parties. They don’t have a bunch of rowdy kids, or a yard full of barking dogs.
So, it looks like my wife got her wish when she asked for some quiet neighbors the last time that house went on the market.
Maybe we’ll just wait a few months and send them a friendly Christmas card — that would be the neighborly thing to do, right?
Then again, maybe we’ll actually meet them before the holidays.
But we’re not holding our breath.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor of the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Heights Herald.
