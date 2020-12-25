For over 12 years I worked as a secretary at a local church. This church had a large office space and a big wall that was blank.
One Christmas I decided to hang a silhouette nativity scene wall hanging on the wall. People visiting the office enjoyed the wall hanging.
After the holidays I removed the hanging and the now blank wall started talking to me … “Put something here,” it whispered. And that’s how I fell in love with panels.
Panels are the perfect solution for making a detailed quilt without all the work involved with piecing and applique. Another appeal for panels is that they are inexpensive to purchase in most cases.
During a trip to Waco for the One Stop Shop Hop some years ago, I found a panel of really pretty spring flowers. I purchased it and added a border, and free motion quilted it. I enjoyed the free motion quilting process, and I was pleased with how it turned out. I don’t do a lot of free motion quilting so, it took a little courage to jump in and hope that my imagination would speak to me as to how to quilt it. I took it to work and hung it on the blank wall.
Again, people visiting the office commented on the pretty wall hanging. I decided I should change the wall hanging to coincide with the seasons and holidays during the year. I purchased most of my panels from Missouri Star Quilt Company but did find several I liked at the Houston International Quilt Festival. You can also find panels at Keepsake Quilting and even on Amazon.
I had colorful summer panels and panels to celebrate fall and Thanksgiving. Of course, the Christmas panel was special.
I retired from my secretarial position last year and now have a collection of panels that need a place to be displayed in my home. I decided to hang them on the French door between my dining area and enclosed patio.
I’m working on a new Christmas panel. It’s a winter snow scene with a church as the center of attention, surrounded by woods, falling snow, deer, birds etc. It doesn’t scream Christmas but it’s definitely winter season themed.
I first became aware of panels many years ago. They were mostly novelty themed and tended to be baby quilts. Then movie-themed panels appeared. “Star Wars,” “Lion King,” and “Frozen” just to mention a few.
I think the most popular panel that became a big hit with the quilting community is the Dream Big panel by Hoffman Fabrics. It was first introduced in a 40 x 40 square panel and is digitally printed. It comes in just about any color you can think of. Now you can find it in very large panels for beds and tiny panels for miniature wall hangings.
It seems lately that other quilt teachers have found the appeal of fabric panels and have developed classes on how to cut panels apart and add more fabric to make a quilt altogether different than what that plain panel looked like. There are examples to view on YouTube.
The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild is offering a virtual workshop by Cydni McChesney called Panel Palooza. It’ll take place in two sessions Feb. 9 and 16. Visit the Guild’s website if interested.
I have a good collection of panels waiting to be quilted, so when I get tired of the ones I’m displaying now, I can always go to my stash of panels and quilt up something new.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.