It’s time for a report on being a grandparent. I’m way overdue on sharing the latest about our newest addition to the family and am not sure that I’ve written a column dedicated to him.
Our grandson, Nathan Thomas Massey, celebrated his second birthday back in September, surrounded by a large number of friends and both sets of grandparents.
My wife, Dianne, is known as “Mimi” and yours truly is identified as “Pappy.”
His other grandparents are Kenny and Vicki Carpenter of Temple. Kenny is “Pops” and Vicki is “Nana.”
The “grands” are lucky to be in such close proximity to this little man. His dad, Jonathan, and mom, Amanda, live in Killeen.
How do you write a column about your grandson and not be biased? You don’t! Open the gates and let the long-windedness begin.
Even at 2 years old, this little blond-headed firecracker is growing up faster than we prefer. We proudly admit that he is smart, analytical, and the cutest young man we know.
He takes after his parents, who are both creative in the technology arena. His dad is an important whiz at Killeen ISD Computer Services. His mom is an elementary school teacher.
Nathan is developing quite a personality and loves to be around his friends at daycare. Watching him motor around from place to place and listening to clearly spoken words mixed in with youthful babbling is sheer joy and laughter-filled fun.
The most exciting day was when Amanda pointed to each of us and clearly asked who is this and he responded with, “Mimi” and “Pappy.”
Jonathan and Amanda, in our opinion, are good parents. Nathan is strong willed, but they’ve done an effective job of establishing boundaries when it comes to discipline.
It’s amazing how much he knows when prompted, such as the alphabet, naming animals and producing the sounds they make. He’s also adept at communicating what he wants or doesn’t want.
His dad reports that his most recent favorite word is “No” and when asked a question, Nathan just shrugs his shoulders at times.
His favorite person at our house is “Mimi.” Whenever he comes to visit, the first person to get a kiss and hug is Dianne.
He then grabs her finger and takes the lead as to where he wants to go and do. Nathan loves his “Mimi” and that’s fun to watch.
He loves our dog and cat but they are a little shy and like to disappear. A television remote is one of his favorite things to carry around. He spends lots of energy trying to figure out what happens when he pushes the buttons. The workable remotes remain hidden while the broken ones are in boxes.
You’d think a 2-year-old would be interested in standard toys but not Nathan. His favorite of all time is a flashlight. He giggles when he shines it in your face.
When the weather was warmer, he became quite a gardener thanks to Dianne. He helped her water plants and turned off the outsidewater faucets. He also likes to squirt you with the water hose.
Watching him continuing to grow and mature is going to be an adventure and so entertaining. I will say it again that he will be quite the young man because Jonathan and Amanda are doing a commendable job raising him as a team.
After seeing so much parenting that’s gone wrong, we are refreshed, thankful, and hopeful about the future of that cotton-haired boy, Nathan Thomas Massey.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.