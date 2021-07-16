A large crowd of children and parents plus staff from the Harker Heights Park and Recreation Department turned out “Parks and Rec” Fest at Carl Levin Park on Saturday evening.
The three-hour event featured food stations, an archery station, a library station, bounce houses that included water slides, a giant checkerboard, hula-hoops, basketball, and other games.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee told the Herald, “The five stations were spread out all across the park and gave the crowd plenty of room to move about, enjoy the stations and stroll around the walking and running track that surrounds the perimeter of the park.”
The number of people who attended the “Parks and Rec” Fest was estimated to be about 300, and a majority of them had favorable comments about the separation of the stations because it allowed plenty of room for people to run, jump and play without being caught in long lines.
Heights resident Christy Billigard said, “I have five kids and they’re doing everything from having their faces painted, playing with giant bubbles and having their pictures made with the giant butterfly.
“My son Timothy and daughter Victory are banging on washtubs and trash cans. “It was good for us to get out of the house, enjoy the weather and stay away from the video games for a while.”
Achee said, “We also brought out our “On the Go” Heights trailer which is a way to bring out Parks and Recreation activities into the community.”
It was fitting that the fest was held within a couple of days after Mayor Spencer Smith proclaimed the month of July as Parks and Recreation Month at the July 6 City Council meeting.
“We added July 16 as Parks and Recreation Professionals Day this year to show our appreciation to the Parks and Recreation Staff and the work they put into an event like this,” Achee said.
A giant checkerboard caught the interest of Olivia, 11, and her sister, Abby, 9, according to their mom, Michelle Pace.
Dana Johansan brought her six kids along to the Parks and Rec Fest.
“It’s been fun and there’s lots of room to roam around the park,” she said.
Director of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, Lisa Youngblood, said, “I told the planners of this event that I wanted our station to be placed in a location where we could make a lot of noise.
“A huge butterfly attracted a large crowd to activities at the library station such as face painting by our volunteers and blowing bubbles,” Youngblood said.
“We just wanted a place where people could let go and enjoy themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.