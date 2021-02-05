Being good at playing disc golf is difficult enough when the winds are calm and the atmosphere is stable. Winds recorded at 30 miles per hour with gusts to 45 on Saturday Harker Heights, however, set a demanding stage for the first-ever Disc Golf Tournament sponsored by the Heights Parks and Recreation Department at Purser Family Park.
Regardless of the Central Texas wind tunnel, 41 of the bravest in the area gathered and brought with them professional equipment,various levels of disc tossing skills, knowledge of aerodynamics and a determination they were going to conquer the challenges before them.
The half-day tournament consisted of one round of 18 holes lasting from 9:30 a.m. to about noon.
According to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Hanson, a lot of those who gathered at our first tourney take this game seriously and many have come close to the pro ranks.
“Seeing so many of them conquer the wind was impressive,” Hanson said.
“We divided the players into groups of eight and assigned them tee boxes,” Hanson explained. “Unlike regular golf, most of these tee boxes are concrete launch pads.
“The game is similar, however, in that the way to win is to get the disc into the basket by taking the least amount of tosses. We added a touch of reality by providing score cards.”
The players in the winning categories were: Men’s-Michael Moore from Harker Heights, Women’s-Stormy Ulmer from Killeen and the Junior Division Champion was Ayden Boynton of Kempner.
Boynton, 11, was the automatic winner in that category because he was the only player in that age bracket.
All three winners were awarded Dynamic Disc Backpacks.
Purser Family Park was originally designed to include a disc golf course. There are fairways with water traps and small streams and evenhazards with extremely high weeds.
The Harker Heights Herald walked the course with Ryan Upchurch of Killeen, Jackson Myers of Lexington, South Carolina, by way of Fort Hood, along with Ayden Boynton and his dad, Stephen.
“Ayden is a good player in his own right, according to his mom, Terra. He’s been playing about nine months now and practices about three times a week at home and at Purser. This was his second tournament and he loves the sport.”
Ayden told the Herald, “I like playing in these disc golf tourneys because I like to challenge myself. It’s fun to try and beat yourself.”
