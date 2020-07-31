Dr. Claudette Morgan-Scott, 54, lives in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from England, the UK. I have been in America since 2000.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three brothers and one sister. I am the youngest.
Are you married? Kids?
I am single with two adult children, ages 30 and 32.
What is the name of your church?
I am the pastor at Shiloh Worship Center in Belton. My church was built in 2007.
How long have you been pastoring in total?
I have been pastoring for 18 years.
What is the name of your business?
I own Morgan Scott Management Consultants, Shiloh Worship Center, Shiloh Property Developers, and Shiloh Resource Center CDC.
What community work do you do?
I am on the board of Helping Hands and I volunteer for them. I volunteer with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce helping people get businesses off the ground. I help with the food pantry. I counsel and mentor alto of business people.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the sense of community, and it is growing. It’s mixed with different people from various parts of the world. Harker Heights is a good place to raise a family the area is very family oriented.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Chick fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Spirit of Honor” by Todor Bismark.
What is the last movie you saw?
The last movie that I saw was a Hallmark movie. I enjoy watching that channel and watching romantic movies.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself training and developing leaders. I will continue to help people get their businesses off the ground. I hope to one day develop a self-sustaining community with technology included.
