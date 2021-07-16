Rita Hogan, 55, lives in Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and we moved here in 1982. I graduated from Ellison High school in 1984.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom, Janet Schroeder, passed away in 2020. My father, RoberGrejda, passed away in 2016.
Do you have any kids?
I have three sons: Jeremi H, 35; Benjamin, 33; and Joel, 26. I have four grandkids: Zoey, Hayden, Brody and Aydenn.
How long have you been in photography?
I have been in photography since 2012.
Why did you decide to go into photography?
I love the creative process, and meeting people. No two photo shoots are the same. I meet people and get to know them. I enjoy the process of taking the photo and delivering the final product.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it has a small-town feel; everywhere I go I know someone.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike abut Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Ghengis Grill.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing industry. There isn’t any real job base here other than service, retail or military.
What community work do you do?
I am a driver for Meals on Wheels, on the board of directors of Cove House.
I do free photo shoots for families to send to soldiers when they are deployed. I take photos of families with terminally ill children and adults diagnosed with cancer and they want to take a photo with family.
What was the last book you read?
“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Godzilla versus Kong.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself still doing photography and living in Fiji.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.