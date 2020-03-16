Tanya L. Holston, 37, lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and ended up being stationed at Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Temple and raised in Killeen.
Tell me about your family.
My wonderful, supportive parents are Johnny and Janice Lindsay. My parents were both born and raised in Forest City, Ark. I have one sibling. Her name is Tameka. and she lives in Coppell with my nephew Xavier.
Are you married?
Yes, I am happily married to Joel Holston.
Do you have children?
Yes I have one daughter, Lilyana, 7, with my husband. We also have Tamaya, 15, and Joel, 17, from a previous marriage.
What do you like in Harker Heights?
I love that the Harker Heights area has a lot of hidden gems for photographers. I of course enjoy the food and shopping in the area, also.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t much to dislike about Harker Heights. However, I do think that we need more attractions in the area. Our children need more places that they can go to during breaks and during the summer that keep them off the streets and out of trouble.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
I rarely buy anything for myself lately, so I would say for now that The Children’s Place is my favorite place to shop.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are photography, reading and singing.
How long have you been a photographer?
I first got into photography following my dad around when I was a little girl. We used to live right outside of a military base and had many people coming and going from our church all the time. My dad would take pictures for weddings and other events at our church and I was right behind my dad always.
When I grew up and moved to Virginia, I began working with the best mentor ever. They call him Photo Rob with Realistic Art Photography. I learned a lot from him that I still carry with me today. I was able to learn many forms of photography working with Rob ( club, wedding, fashion show, graduation and portrait photography).
When I moved back to Killeen in 2011, I decided to go back to school for business. I received my AA, BS, and MBA back to back while raising three young children and working full time.
During all of this, I made sure to find time for photography.
I was introduced to Jennifer Simmons and the rest is history.
What community work do you do?
Annually, I do travel photography throughout Asia with Be the Change Global Outreach doing Medical Missions work.
This has been a humbling experience that I do not take lightly. I hope to one day join our team to other parts of this great nation as well.
