Erica Cotton, 47, lives in Harker Heights, works on Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
Indianapolis, Indiana.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to the area. My husband got stationed here.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to my husband, Sam Cotton. We have a total of five children; four from previous relationships and one together.
Do you have any siblings?
I have five total. I am on the middle end. My brother, the baby, came after me. My siblings are Felicia, Kelly, Michelle, then me and the baby, David.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom is Carloyn Davis.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that they have a couple of stores that I like near me.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that there isn’t enough variety of places to shop.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What would you bring to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring a T.J. Maxx to the area without a doubt.
What made you decide to go into photography?
Every since I was a kid I loved photography. I was always taking pictures. It runs in the family also. I have several different members of my family who take pictures.
Tell me about your awards and achievements.
I went back to school at received a degree in Editorial Photography from Austin Community College.
While at Austin Community College, they had a exhibit and my work was in this exhibit. I received The Best in Show Award.
I was excited to have my work printed and displayed.
I am currently working on getting my Texas real estate license. I have one from a previous state; I just need one for where I live now.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
I donate items to people that are in need. I give out food to the homeless people I see in the area.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was my Texas real estate book.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Moonfall” with Halle Berry.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to stay in school. I would tell myself to also concentrate on my health.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself opening up a photography studio and doing real estate.
I also see myself continuing to be an active parent.
