Mark Bruce, 56, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights. Owner and Operator of BAM'S Photography and Videography

Where you from originally?
Where you from originally?
Mark Bruce, 56, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights. Owner and Operator of BAM’S Photography and Videography
Where you from originally?
I am originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here. I am now retired from the United States Army. I choose to stay here after I retired.
Married? Kids?
Divorced with one adult son; he is 25.
Siblings?
Yes, I have siblings. Three sisters and three brothers. I am the youngest.
Parents?
Ida Baiey, deceased, and Joseph Bruce, deceased.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It’s a wonderful place and it is steadily growing. They have wonderful and great people and nice eatery areas.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
N/A.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What store is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Bed, Bath and Beyond.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing sidewalks. We need more sidewalks.
What made you decide to go into photography?
I did photography in high school for three years. It has always been a passion of mine. People always asking me to take their pictures and that is how I got started. I have been a licensed photographer since 2004.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I give lots of items to Goodwill All the time. I also drive buses for a nearby school district.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was Nikon Z7 II by David Busch.
What was the last program that you saw?
The last program that I saw was “Ozark.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to not take everything for granted.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself totally retired. I will be fishing and living life to the fullest.
