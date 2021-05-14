Seventeen vendors, both new and familiar, gathered Saturday for the historic move of the popular Harker Heights Farmers Market to its new home in the parking lot at City Hall located at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The market, whose home for several years was at Seton Medical Center, drew a good crowd Saturday, and the vendors were reportedly excited to be at the new site, according to Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs.
Gibbs told the Herald that the vendors were on hand from 8 a.m. to noon and sold jams, jellies, honey, baked goods, handcrafted items and other treats.
The market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 30.
Gibbs said, “We’ll see the market grow in numbers of vendors and participants. Vendors can apply to sign up for a space through Friday, October 15.”
Famrers Market shopper Tony Carino said, “I’ve been to Seton a number of times and I admit I like this new location better. This is more personable and I enjoy coming here. I always bring my rescue dog, “Dutch,” and today I invited my daughter, Andrea Hostetter, to come along. She’s picking up some breakfast items. ”
The vendors showcasing their items were BeeKind Honey Farm, Just Peachie Bakery, The Occasional Cupcake, Mona’s Treats, Baker’s Farm, Kimmy D’s Creations, Yum Yums, AHV Jewelry, C.H.A. Wood Art, Tropiks Collection, Simply Sewn for Baby, A and B Crafts, JenX, Mema’s Crafts, Friddle Portraits, Pure Skin Repair and Project Re-Vision, LLC.
One of two honey vendors at the market, Steve Hoskins, who operates BeeKind Honey Farm headquartered in Harker Heights, also serves customers in Belton, Killeen, Nolanville and Salado. He told the Herald that several years ago the Texas A&M Microbiology Unit asked him to provide them with some bees and honey.
“They wanted to see how bees made honey so I gave them a very small number of bees and they did quite a bit of research on how bees are built,” he said.
“They also used samples of honey from different locations and times of the year. They concluded that honey produced in the spring tested to be 30 percent higher in sucrose and fructose (sugar) than honey produced in the fall. My wife had always thought that and she was proven right by the results of their study.”
Josh and Hattie Adams and their 18-month old son, Robert, had never visited the Seton market location and decided that the City Hall site would be their first farmer’s market experience. They live in Killeen. Josh is stationed at Fort Hood.
Vendors Rhonda Gibson and her mother, Berlina McClean decided to be a part of the historic first day of the market at City Hall.
Their booth was covered with a wide variety of colorful and striking wreaths for every occasion. Two that she highlighted honored nurses and people fighting cancer.
Gibson said, “I’m excited to be here and will be in my booth every Saturday.”
Christy Wells told the Herald that she had participated in the Seton market but liked the one at City Hall because it is closer to her residence and she doesn’t have to make that turnaround on Rosewood Drive to get to the hospital.
For more information about the market, contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.