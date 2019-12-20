Two dozen parents and children got to experience a high-energy, fun-packed morning recently at the Harker Heights Public Library when they participated in a special music program with guest teacher Jessica Barnum of Sweet Harmony Music Studio in Harker Heights.

Barnum said she approached the library about holding the special classes because she wanted to find a way to reach more people and bring more musical awareness to area children.

