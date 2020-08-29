As you sit and read this column, I will be in Wisconsin. I know, this is probably not the best time to be driving around the country, but I made plans for this trip last year. It all started with a promise I made to my mother.
In the 1990s my mother came for a visit, and would you believe she caught Quilt Pox! In her delirium, she decided to make a quilt for each of her grandchildren, twins, a boy and a girl.
She had been spending her evenings sitting in her living room in Clearwater, Florida, hand embroidering 12-inch flower blocks. She worked on these blocks from 1991 to 1996, an estimated 240 hours of time.
When the blocks were completed, she came for a visit and we went shopping and picked out fabric for sashings, borders and backing. Also during that trip she found a pattern in one of my books that she wanted to make for her grandson. The twins were around 7 years old at the time.
She went home and made a quilt top for a very good neighbor and then started on the grandson’s quilt. Being a beginner, and me not there to help, unfortunately the few blocks she made were not quite up to snuff. I discovered this in 1999.
But back to the story. In the late ’90s, mom was diagnosed with cancer and after three bouts of chemo, her doctor said he had run out of options. So Mom convinced him to find a research project she could volunteer for.
He found one at the Chicago Cancer Clinic and shortly after that, she flew up to the Cancer Clinic, not knowing what to expect.
After much worry on my part here in Texas, I decided I’d drive up to Chicago and just spend maybe two weeks with her as she started this treatment. This was in March. Patients enrolled in this program were not provided rooms or meals or any other amenities you’d expect would be available, so she was staying at the Ramada Inn.
I arrived in Chicago on Sunday, the day before her first treatment. To make a long story short, I stayed with her all during her treatments, which finished in May. After testing, it was revealed that the treatments she was given had not worked.
I drove her home at her request and during the trip, we discussed many things. During one of them, she made me promise to finish the twins’ quilts. After much contemplation we decided that the quilts should be wedding quilts.
Since the twins were still in elementary school, I had plenty time to complete them. I completed the granddaughter’s quilt top at a retreat in 2016. It measured 86” x 101”.
Then I started on the grandson’s quilt blocks. After going through the container where the red, white and blue fabrics for his quilt was stored, I discovered I really couldn’t use any of the blocks she had pieced. So I gathered all the uncut fabric she chose and added some more and decided to make him a “Hunter’s Star” quilt because he loved hunting.
I spent the next two years cutting and piecing 208 blocks and at our annual retreat in 2019 I completed his top, which measured 108” x 108”.
The fall of 2019 I decided I wanted to complete the two tops and enter them in our Quilt Guild’s quilt show in August, and then plan a trip to Wisconsin to personally present the quilts to the twins.
They are now 31 years old and neither of them have married. I began to think I may not live long enough to see this event happen.
Unfortunately, the Guild’s quilt show was canceled, but I spent the last two months quilting and finishing their quilts. Anyway, I will be presenting them to the twins in Wisconsin on the 21st.
I also wrote up a letter with the history of their quilts and also a statement of fabric and labor it took to complete their quilts, so they have some idea of what they are worth.
I’m getting really excited about presenting these quilts to them and hope they treasure them because of the love and time their Grandmother put into them. And I am relieved that I completed the promise I made to my mother.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
