Heights fire chief.jpg

Shannon Stephens, the new chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department, poses in front of the new Tower 41 ladder truck in the HHFD fleet. The City and the HHFD invite all residents to meet and greet the new chief on Aug. 9, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Central Fire Station and view the new truck.

Shannon Stephens has been the new chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department since July 10.

Almost a month to the day since he assumed his post, he will take out a few hours of his regular work schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., to meet and greet residents at Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail, sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the HHFD.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.