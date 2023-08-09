Shannon Stephens has been the new chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department since July 10.
Almost a month to the day since he assumed his post, he will take out a few hours of his regular work schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., to meet and greet residents at Central Fire Station, 401 Indian Trail, sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the HHFD.
Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks said in a press release that this event is an excellent opportunity for the community to welcome hief Stephens, learn more about his vision for HHFD and meet his wife, Amanda.
Hicks said, “As a community-centric fire department, we recognize the importance of fostering strong relationships between our first responders and the people we serve. This event aims to strengthen that bond where citizens can ask questions, share concerns and engage in meaningful conversations with Stephens.”
In an interview with the Herald just a few days after becoming the chief of HHFD, Stephens said he only interviewed with two fire departments.
Stephens began his research about Harker Heights through the city website, looking at city council agendas and how city leadership interacted with each other and the availability of strong and healthy financial information.
“I began to get excited because I was able to look at the fire department from a different part of Texas and could see compelling potential from the men and women on the shifts at HHFD. After being offered the job, I made a trip to Harker Heights prior to my first day and met with all three shifts inside their fire stations.
I knew that I’d made the right decision after meeting with the people who are running the calls,” Stephens said.
“Whatever success I experience as part of the HHFD leadership, it’s actually a strong “We,” Stephens said. “To be honest, that’s a large part of my DNA. What I’d like to see with this fire department is an understanding that it’s not a “me” kind of thing but it’s to create something special that radiates within this fire service in Central Texas.”
According to Stephens, “When a call comes in, the bay doors go up, the red trucks go out and they perform public safety service. There’s not a chief behind nine times out of ten. It’s the people on the trucks. Everything that we do is who we do it for and the people who are called on that mission.”
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “We are extremely excited to have Shannon as our next fire chief. He has made significant contributions to fire safety and devoted his life to public service. He will be a capable leader who will serve the City and HHFD as we confront the challenges of the future.”
Stephens was a 24-year veteran of The Colony Fire Department where he served as assistant fire chief since 2014. He was responsible for five fire stations and 95 staff members while serving at The Colony, a north Dallas suburb.
