By now, viewers of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Family Night program have gotten used to seeing library director Lisa Youngblood’s kitchen, as she frequently holds the program there, in her home with her family.
However, during a recent stretch of beautiful weather, and in keeping with the library’s spring theme, Youngblood decided to move to the outdoors.
“We’re actually outside the library in the back garden,” Youngblood said at the beginning of the video. “I thought that we would just take the opportunity to enjoy a little gardening together.”
She began by reading the book “The Garden That We Grew” by Joan Holub. The rhyming text of the story discussed the different phases of gardening, such as preparing the soil, planting, and watering, as well as how to utilize the garden’s harvest.
Youngblood took the opportunity to explain the different concepts in the book. For instance, in reference to the tilling and planting of seeds, she said, “What they are doing is, they are raking the dirt. … They are making these long, long lines in the dirt where they can put some seeds in.”
She also let viewers know about the newly-established seed library available at the library, saying that people can check out seeds, go home to plant them, and, hopefully, bring more seeds back for others to use.
After reading the story, Youngblood gave viewers a virtual tour of the library’s garden, pointing out the different trees, bushes, and ground cover. She also showed the weeds, which would be the focus of the rest of the program.
“You and I are going to be figuring out a way that we can get rid of the weeds,” she said.
Youngblood began this portion of the program by showing the different tools and other supplies she would be using. This included her hat and gardening gloves, as well as pruning shears, trowel, and cultivator (“It looks like a little rake,” she explained).
From here, she showed everyone how to weed a flowerbed, an important step prior to planting. She did acknowledge that many people dislike this particular activity, but, she said, “It is actually my favorite thing. I actually love to weed.”
She said that weeding takes time and patience, and gave some helpful tips. First, she said, don’t wait until there are too many weeds in the garden; one wants to pull weeds frequently to prevent them from using the nutrients in the soil and choking out other plants. Next, it’s easiest to pull weeds after a rain as the soil is softer. Lastly, make sure to pull the weed’s entire root system to prevent the weed from growing back.
Here Youngblood pulled a weed from the bed and showed viewers the root. This she continued, using the cultivator to rake away old mulch and dirt, as well as the trowel, showing the roots of the weeds each time.
“When you get finished weeding your garden, then you can move to getting some seeds, planting them, packing them, watering them, letting them get some sunshine, and watching them for a long time to see what will grow,” she said at the program’s conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/814315982767848
