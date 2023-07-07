About 75 kids sat enraptured Wednesday morning as they watched Nancy and her Friends tell stories of friendship, morality and good stewardship in two performances at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
A self-taught ventriloquist and puppeteer, Nancy Worcester of Granbury, entertains children with poems, stories and an occasional song or two. Her friends are sometimes spontaneous and always good natured and help Worcester explain some basic principles of being a good human being.
The program begins with introductions as Worcester pulls out a large canvas bag, supposedly filled with trash. The story goes on about how good stewards should always pick up after themselves and place trash inside a trash can.
During the next few minutes, kids are introduced to her first puppet, Dr. Edistein Pascalileo, a beautiful hermit crab who, according to Nancy, is too smart for his own good.
“He often misplaces his lovely shell and is often found living in giant peach cans, cardboard boxes, trash bins and suitcases,” Worcester said.
Everybody’s favorite toothy reptile, Larry the Crocodile, is Nancy’s long-time sidekick. He has traveled the entire country from coast-to-coast and toured Mexico and Canada as well, all the way up to Newfoundland.
Worcester and Larry performed Jack and Jill (who went up a hill) to the kids and stopped several times during the song to talk about things like what to do if you fall, how to call for emergency assistance and how to remember your address.
Next came Lili, who Worcestor said was planning on going to kindergarten next year.
“She wants to be the boss in every situation, and is constantly learning that other people have opinions and she must sometimes let them have their way,” Worcester said.
Next, she brought out Waco the Weasel, who is Lilli’s brother and is 4½ years old.
According to Worcester, Waco loves eating peanut butter and cricket sandwiches. The pair went on to tell the story of the three bears. At one point, when papa and mama bear grew upset over the signs of someone using their things it was a teaching moment about how to handle situations where one might become upset.
“Sometimes you might need a little space to breathe,” Worcester said. “You might need to take a minute and start again.”
There were more stories about using seatbelts and special car seats as well as saying, “I’m sorry,” when you are wrong.
“I liked the crocodile,” Jeremy Biggle, 6, said. “My sister was scared of the spider in the bag.” Jeremy was referring to a prop Worcester used as she spoke about the importance of being a good citizen and picking up trash. A black spider happened to be lurking inside the bag and caused the crowd to scream.
The messages about manners and dealing with feelings come straight from the puppeteer who is a mother and grandmother in her own right.
Themes like community involvement, like being kind to one another, picking up trash and being a good friend all come out in the sassy dialogue between Worcester and her friends.
Worcester has been doing these shows for 30 years and she is planning on retiring in a few weeks.
“Sometimes, you just know when it’s time to move on,” Worcester said. She has plans to write and to paint. Her animal watercolors capture the “character” behind a wagging tail or wet kisses.
“I have been learning watercolors,” Worcester said. “And, years ago I felt like I could be a writer.”
No matter what endeavor Worcester decides upon, her family of puppets and the lessons they taught will be missed.
The Harker Heights library holds several programs a week for all ages. Check the website https://harkerheights.gov/library for times and dates of upcoming activities.
