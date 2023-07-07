About 75 kids sat enraptured Wednesday morning as they watched Nancy and her Friends tell stories of friendship, morality and good stewardship in two performances at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.

A self-taught ventriloquist and puppeteer, Nancy Worcester of Granbury, entertains children with poems, stories and an occasional song or two. Her friends are sometimes spontaneous and always good natured and help Worcester explain some basic principles of being a good human being.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

