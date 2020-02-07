Quartets from the Texas Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus will be delivering Singing Valentines in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Temple, Waco and other surrounding communities throughout the entire day on Feb. 14.
A Singing Valentine consists of the delivery of two songs, performed by a “live” barbershop quartet, in addition to the presentation of a silk rose and a Valentine card.
The cost of Singing Valentines delivered anytime of day is $50. Those delivered within a specified hour are $65.
To order a Singing Valentine for a significant other, call 1-855-770-0497.
As a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the chorus is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and is currently supporting The Salvation Army, Veteran’s One Stop in Waco, The Temple College music program and Harmony Foundation, a BHS charity that encourages youth vocal performance and training in schools.
For more information on the Singing Valentines, check the TCG website: www.tcgharmony.org or contact Gary Morton at 254-541-8507.
