The Queen of Hearts, she baked some tarts, all on a summer’s day. And so did the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s own Queen of Hearts, library clerk Heather Heilman, in a virtual baking program video posted last Thursday afternoon.
The program fit in beautifully with last week’s medieval theme, and Heilman, clad in Queen of Hearts red shirt and crown on her head, began the short video by saying, “Today they let me play in the kitchen.”
She began the program with the Queen of Hearts nursery rhyme, and introduced the ingredients and materials that would be needed for the very simple project.
There were only two ingredients that would actually be needed, refrigerated pie crust and strawberry jam (Heilman did say that any red jam would do).
Other materials needed were a cutting board, a spoon, a cup (this would be used to cut out rounds of dough), a rolling pin, a muffin tin and some flour.
Preheating the oven to 350 degrees, Heilman directed viewers to sprinkle some flour on the cutting board, “So your dough doesn’t stick,” then rolled out the pie dough, sprinkling more flour on top of the dough and on the rolling pin as she rolled the dough out on the board.
Using the cup, Heilman cut out round of the dough and put them into the bottoms of the muffin tin.
She then filled each one with jam almost to the top.
She topped each one with a heart-shaped piece of dough (these she had cut out using a cookie cutter, but said any design would work, and even topping the tart with another simple round would work).
The tarts were baked for 10 minutes, then allowed to cool on the counter.
She said they could be further decorated once completely cooled.
Heilman ended the program by telling her online viewers, “Enjoy!”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said of the program, “I loved it! Heather loves to bake, (and we’re) looking forward to her bringing healthy snacks for us in July.”
Watch the video by visiting the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
