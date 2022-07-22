My quilt guild’s quilt show is coming up in August. I have to give some thought in deciding what, if any, quilts I want to enter. There are some entry rules I keep in mind.
I cannot enter a quilt that has been entered in any of this guild’s previous shows.
I want the quilts I enter into a show to be judged so I know where I might be able to improve my skills as a quilter.
I do not think a judge is picking on me or my work when they find some portion of my quilt that could be better. For me, getting my work judged is an exercise in further developing my skills.
Don’t get me wrong by just saying that. There have been times when I didn’t agree with their comment. Like the time I entered a quilted jacket and I got a comment that said the binding should have been the same fabric as the body of the jacket.
I was upset because it WAS the same fabric and how they could not see that was upsetting.
I am well aware of the flaws in my quilts I enter and I get tickled when I get the judging form back and the judge never mentions something that I know is obvious.
Check the categories for registration.
Usually these categories are varied enough that I can find one that the quilt I want to enter qualifies. If there isn’t a category that exactly fits then the next best one should be used. For example, if I have a quilt that has both piecing and applique in the top but there is no category for such a quilt, then I need to look at the quilt and decide if there’s more piecing or more applique and enter it in one of those categories.
Be aware that judges or the quilt committee have the right to move your quilt from one category to another if they think it fits better into another category. That has happened to me. I can’t say I was happy about it, but those are the rules.
Check the dates, times and places that I have to hand in my quilt before the show and pick it up after the show.
If I’m not able to be there at the designated times, I either have to find a friend willing to do that for me, or forget about entering my quilt. All quilts need a hanging sleeve at the top so it can be hung on the rod. I usually attach a sleeve to my large quilts when I attach the binding. That way I only have to hand stitch the bottom of the sleeve to the quilt back.
Although the rules will have a larger size requirement than what I have on my quilt, but I make sure the sleeve is large enough to be able to be easily hung on the rod.
All quilts require a label on the back. The rules will designate what information must be included, and where the label must be attached to the quilt.
And last of all, the quilt has to be placed in a bag with your name on it.
There’s quite a bit of work preparing a quilt to enter in a show. But it’s all worth it when I see it hanging there for the world to enjoy.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
