Pioneer women were known to trade scraps of fabric amongst their small communities in order to make quilts with more variety of fabrics.
Hope chest quilts were quilted for “brides to be” by numerous quilters in a community.
If there was a fire and a family lost their home, quilters were the first to show up with quilts for the family to sleep under.
Quilters make small quilts or stuffed animals for police and firemen to distribute to children during stressful times. Anytime there’s a disaster of any kind you can be sure quilters will show up to donate their time and materials to help those in need.
In the 1990s, quilters were making quilts for wounded soldiers, and the Quilts of Valor project is still going strong by recognizing soldiers who fought in any war by presenting them a quilt and a certificate.
The ceremony to present the QOV quilts is quite moving.
Quilters have made quilts for the Ronald McDonald House and donated baby quilts for babies in the hospital who had nothing to wrap around them when they left the hospital.
Quilts are still being made to donate to the VA. Some are large bed quilts and some are lap quilts for wheelchair-bound vets.
Our Guild found out through working with the VA that there is a whole wing of the hospital dedicated to females and they could use baby quilts there also.
Hope Pregnancy Center is another charity that receives quilts. Let’s face it; there is no lack of places quilters can donate quilts.
But the list goes on.
Quilters never miss a wedding, graduation, or the birth of a baby without a presentation of a quilt.
The fact that quilts usually take a good deal of time to make, and fabric, thread and batting costs are rising (along with everything else), the fact that quilters are still making and donating quilts is beyond generous.
When the pandemic broke out, quilters stopped what they were doing and started making masks. I know quilters who purchased all the black fabric they could find to make masks for the soldiers on Fort Hood.
When elastic supplies ran out, quilters became good at finding other methods to complete masks.
And now another disaster is taking place. It’s no surprise that quilters are now piecing blocks for a project called “Piece for Peace.” This project is spearheaded by Claudia Pfiel, a quilter and quilt shop owner in Germany.
American quilters are piecing 8½” blocks in the colors of the Ukraine flag (blue and yellow) and collecting them to send to Claudia, who is making quilts for refugee children who have left their homes with nothing.
These are not big bed quilts, but quilts to wrap up in for warmth and comfort. As this project has taken off with tremendous success, she is now in need of money to purchase batting and other materials to complete these quilts. She’s also looking for help in assembling the quilt tops, quilting them and finishing them.
Finished quilts instead of just the blocks would be greatly appreciated, I’m sure.
There are many other organizations that have started donating supplies etc. for the refugees, not just quilts. It warms the spirit to see how the world is banding together to help the people of Ukraine in so many ways, and the quilters of the world are working together again to try to bring comfort to strangers they’ll never meet.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.