Just like many other forms of communication, quilting has an extensive list of acronyms. Some of these are well known and some were new to me.
I spend a fair amount of time on Facebook and belong to four different quilting groups. These ladies/gentlemen use acronyms a lot. Their posts include acronyms I have no idea what they mean. For instance, it took me a little time to figure out that SNL referred to Sister In Law; after that MIL was easy to figure out.
I think most of us know BOM is Block of the Month and UFO is Unfinished Object, and SID is Stitch In Ditch, which I find very tedious. WOF is a term we usually learn early in our quilting journey, Width Of Fabric.
EPP and PP is English Paper Piecing, or just Paper Piecing. I got a laugh out of FART, which is Fabric Acquisition Road Trip. An activity most of us love to do.
LQS refers to Local Quilt Shop and SEX is Stash Enhancing Experience. So watch out who you are talking to about having sex.
QAYG is pretty common, Quilt As You Go. Lots of us have PHD or Projects Half Done, and not necessarily the same as UFO. OBW refers to a One Block Wonder quilt.
SABLE definitely refers to me: Stash Accumulated Beyond Life Expectancy. RR is Round Robin and FOB is Fear of Binding, which is something I don’t mind doing, either by hand or machine.
LAQ also refers to me — Long Arm Quilter — and DSM is Domestic Sewing Machine, of which I have several.
SNW and TOT are Stack And Whack, a technique of stacking layers of fabric on top of each other and cutting several shapes at one time, and Tone on Tone, referring to a type of colored fabric.
We all know what STASH means, but officially Special Treasures All Secretly Hidden. VIP is Very Important Project to quilters. I have one of these I’m working on right now: WISP, Works In Slow Progress.
Just a couple more. WHIMM means Works Hidden In My Mind and WWIT, which I’ve asked myself recently, What Was I Thinking? WOMBAT unfortunately means Waste of Money, Batting and Time. I haven’t had that happen to me very often.
And finally TGIF, Thank Goodness It’s Finished, which is what I am now.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
