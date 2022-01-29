I finally finished looking through all those old quilt magazines. (If you’ve been reading my columns since October, you know what I’m talking about.) I came across an article titled “Quilter’s Bucket List.” It was interesting reading what other quilters wanted to accomplish.
Some of them wanted to do something simple like going to a big quilt show. Some were really ambitious and wanted to publish a quilting book or becoming a certified teacher or judge. Reading the list I felt that my bucket list didn’t really exist anymore.
When I was a beginner quilter, there were all kinds of things I wanted to do or make. At first it was just wanting to be able to cut and sew straight quarter inch seams.
Later on it was learning to paper piece. As the years went by, it got more complicated and involved taking classes from well-known quilters to learn their methods of piecing and quilting.
When I purchased my long arm quilting machine, my bucket list grew somewhat as I explored all the different quilting possibilities. Once I conquered learning to edge-to-edge quilt, then I wanted to learn to custom quilt and free motion quilt. Not to mention how to use all the wonderful rulers now available to quilters.
Over the years I learned many things, and am still learning. I’ve also attended the Houston International Quilt Festival over 30 times.
Taking classes there also crossed off several items on my list. When choosing a class, I usually picked the classes that interested me and didn’t consider who was teaching them. I can honestly say that I only took two classes that were taught by someone I really wanted to meet in person.
The first was Georgia Bonesteel, just because I really wanted to meet her in person. She was very popular at the time and had a weekly TV series I watched faithfully.
The second was Joan Wolfgram, because I admired her quilts. This was Joan’s first class to teach at Houston and I’m sure in the years that followed her teaching techniques improved. I also took a class by Carol Bryer Fallert, but mostly because I wanted to learn how to make the quilt she was teaching, not because I wanted to see her in person. I attended a show many years ago where she was the key speaker at the dinner, and I enjoyed it very much.
One thing I remember is that I always wanted to make a Feathered Compass Rose quilt. I made a 14-inch block in this pattern and loved it. It took me the better part of the day to cut and piece this one block. I made the block to enter into a block raffle hoping to win all the entered blocks, but I didn’t win and lost my lovely quilt block to boot! I never made another one, and probably never will.
On Tuesday, when I went to my weekly Bee meeting, I asked my quilting friends what was on their quilter’s bucket list. Their answers were to clean up and organize their sewing/quilting room and to finish all their UFOs. I’m pretty sure those two things are on everybody’s bucket list over time.
I’m not sure a quilter ever catches up with all their projects. And even if they did finish all their UFOs, they’d just start new projects. It’s what quilters do.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
